Morning Report: Trent Williams, Fred Warner and Jason Verrett Among Top 101 Players of 2020

Three 49ers Named to PFF's Top 101 Players of 2020
Now that the 2020 season has come to a close, analytics site Pro Football Focus is reflecting on some of the best individual performances of the year with their Top 101 list. The Top 101 represents the best individual performances from 2020, regardless of position, and credits the best players during the season.
According to their site, the list is based solely on performance throughout the 2020 NFL season. Past or future play is not accounted for.
Despite the injuries and uninspiring 6-10 finish to the season, three members of the 49ers landed on the list following peak play at their respective positions.
2021 Mock Draft Monday 3.0: 49ers Zero in on Cornerback in Round 1
With Super Bowl LV now in the books, the NFL can officially put the obscure 2020 season behind them. The attention now turns to the 2021 season and how teams can improve their rosters through the draft and free agency ahead of Week 1. As the league inches near the March 17 free agency period, the 49ers will have a number of decisions to make, and potentially, a number of holes to fill in the ensuing draft.
Leading up to Day 1 of the NFL Draft, experts and analysts continue to forecast what the San Francisco 49ers will do with the 12th-overall pick.
49ers Announce Roster Moves
San Francisco announced on Monday that the team has signed quarterback Josh Rosen and running back Austin Walter to one-year extensions.
Rosen (6-4, 226) was originally drafted by the Arizona Cardinals 10th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his three-year NFL career with the Cardinals (2018) and Miami Dolphins (2019), he has appeared in 20 games (16 starts) and completed 275 passes of 502 attempts for 2,845 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Walter (5-8, 202) was signed to the 49ers practice squad on September 23, 2020 and was later promoted to the active roster on November 11, 2020. He saw action in four games for San Francisco and registered one carry for three yards, one reception for 27 yards on offense and returned five kickoffs for 93 yards on special teams.
San Francisco 49ers and County of Santa Clara Health System Partner to Create Largest Vaccination Site in California
The San Francisco 49ers and the County of Santa Clara have announced the creation of California's largest vaccination site at Levi's® Stadium to facilitate the rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to the residents of Santa Clara County. The site will open early next week with the initial capacity to vaccinate 5,000 people per day, with plans to increase capacity up to 15,000 people per day as vaccine supplies increase.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, eligibility and distribution, please visit sccfreevax.org.
