49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that the team has signed QB ﻿Josh Rosen﻿ and RB ﻿Austin Walter﻿ to one-year extensions.

Rosen (6-4, 226) was originally drafted by the Arizona Cardinals 10th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his three-year NFL career with the Cardinals (2018) and Miami Dolphins (2019), he has appeared in 20 games (16 starts) and completed 275 passes of 502 attempts for 2,845 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In 2020, Rosen was waived by Miami on September 4 and later signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad on September 6. He was signed to the 49ers active roster on December 23, where he spent the remainder of the season.

A 23-year-old native of Bellflower, CA, Rosen attended UCLA where he started 30 games and completed 712 of his 1,170 passing attempts for 9,340 yards and 59 touchdowns. As a junior in 2017, he started 11 games, completed 283 of 452 passing attempts for 3,756 yards and 26 touchdowns and earned Second-Team All-Pac 12 honors.

Walter (5-8, 202) was signed to the 49ers practice squad on September 23, 2020 and was later promoted to the active roster on November 11, 2020. He saw action in four games for San Francisco and registered one carry for three yards, one reception for 27 yards on offense and returned five kickoffs for 93 yards on special teams.

Walter originally entered the NFL after signing with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2019. He spent training camp with the team and was later waived on August 31, 2019. He then signed to the New York Giants practice squad on September 18, 2019. Walter was promoted to the Giants active roster on October 10, 2019, appeared in one game and was later waived on October 14, 2019. He also spent time in the XFL with the Dallas Renegades in 2020 where he appeared in five games and registered four carries for 19 yards and two receptions for 31 yards.