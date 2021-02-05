Levi's® Stadium Vaccination Center Frequently Asked Questions

Feb 05, 2021 at 08:00 AM

Levi's® Stadium is serving as a vaccination site for Santa Clara County. For more information, please visit SCCfreevax.org.

Who is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Levi's® Stadium?

Do I need an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Levi's® Stadium?

  • Yes, an appointment is required to get a vaccine at Levi's Stadium. Walk ups will not be able to receive a vaccine. To check eligibility and make an appointment please visit SCCfreevax.org.

How do I make an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Levi's® Stadium?

  • To check eligibility and make an appointment please visit SCCfreevax.org.

Which COVID-19 vaccine is being administered at Levi's® Stadium?

  • The specific vaccines being administered at Levi's Stadium will be determined by the Santa Clara County Health Department and will be confirmed when you make your appointment on SCCfreevax.org.

I have a confirmed appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine at Levi's ®Stadium? Where should I park?

  • Those with confirmed appointments via SCCfreevax.org should park in Green Lot 1 at Levi's Stadium which is accessible from Great America Parkway (4701 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara, CA 95054). Parking lot opens 30 minutes prior to the first appointment of the day. Driving directions to Green Lot 1 are available here.

What are the Levi's® Stadium hours of operation for administering the COVID-19 vaccine?

  • Vaccines will be administered Tuesday through Friday between 12PM and 6:30PM, and on Saturday between 9AM and 3:30PM for those with confirmed appointments via SCCfreevax.org. Vaccines cannot be administered to those without a confirmed appointment.

For any other questions or additional information, please visit SCCfreevax.org.

Related Content

news

San Francisco 49ers and County of Santa Clara Health System Partner to Create Largest Vaccination Site in California

The site will open early next week with the initial capacity to vaccinate 5,000 people per day, with plans to increase capacity up to 15,000 people per day as vaccine supplies increase.
news

Morning Report: Roger Goodell Talks 2021 International Games, Ronnie Lott and Charles Haley Team Up for Live Virtual Panel on Mental Health

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines and roster news.
news

Solomon Thomas Discusses Rehab, Free Agency and Being Mistaken for Dak Prescott

On Thursday, Thomas joined Bleacher Report to answer a wide range of live fan questions and gave a peek into his rehab.
news

49ers Sign LS Taybor Pepper to Two-Year Extension

San Francisco has signed the long snapper to a two-year contract extension. 

Advertising