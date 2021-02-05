Levi's® Stadium Vaccination Center Frequently Asked Questions

Levi's® Stadium is serving as a vaccination site for Santa Clara County. For more information, please visit SCCfreevax.org.

Who is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Levi's® Stadium?

Updated eligibility criteria can be found on SCCfreevax.org.

Do I need an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Levi's® Stadium?

Yes, an appointment is required to get a vaccine at Levi's Stadium. Walk ups will not be able to receive a vaccine. To check eligibility and make an appointment please visit SCCfreevax.org.

How do I make an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Levi's® Stadium?

To check eligibility and make an appointment please visit SCCfreevax.org.

Which COVID-19 vaccine is being administered at Levi's® Stadium?

The specific vaccines being administered at Levi's Stadium will be determined by the Santa Clara County Health Department and will be confirmed when you make your appointment on SCCfreevax.org.

I have a confirmed appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine at Levi's ®Stadium? Where should I park?

Those with confirmed appointments via SCCfreevax.org should park in Green Lot 1 at Levi's Stadium which is accessible from Great America Parkway (4701 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara, CA 95054). Parking lot opens 30 minutes prior to the first appointment of the day. Driving directions to Green Lot 1 are available here.

What are the Levi's® Stadium hours of operation for administering the COVID-19 vaccine?

Vaccines will be administered Tuesday through Friday between 12PM and 6:30PM, and on Saturday between 9AM and 3:30PM for those with confirmed appointments via SCCfreevax.org. Vaccines cannot be administered to those without a confirmed appointment.