Three 49ers Named to PFF's Top 101 Players of 2020

Now that the 2020 season has come to a close, analytics site Pro Football Focus is reflecting on some of the best individual performances of the year with their Top 101 list. The Top 101 represents the best individual performances from 2020, regardless of position, and credits the best players during the season.

According to their site, the list is based solely on performance throughout the 2020 NFL season. Past or future play is not accounted for.

Despite the injuries and uninspiring 6-10 finish to the season, three members of the 49ers landed on the list following peak play at their respective positions.

No. 11 – ﻿Trent Williams﻿

San Francisco was fortunate to move on from one Pro Bowl tackle to another following the draft day acquisition of Williams from the Washington Football Team. Despite missing the entire 2019 season in Washington, Williams returned to the top of his game in his first season in San Francisco.

The left tackle did not allow a sack in nine-straight games and earned his eighth Pro Bowl nod this season following his comeback performance. Williams, who turns 33 this summer, is set to become a free agent this offseason, however, mentioned San Francisco as a "lead candidate" among his preferred destinations.

PFF: "Replacing one of the greatest players in a franchise's history is never easy. Trent Williams not only did that but actually provided an upgrade to the level Joe Staley was playing at when he retired — high-level play in its own right. Williams allowed 19 total pressures all season, but it was his run blocking that was a tapestry of peerless artwork that belongs in a museum. Williams regularly buried defenders who tried to get past his block, opening up major running lanes for the 49ers ground game. His highlight reel this season is absolutely absurd."

No. 31 – ﻿Fred Warner﻿

In just his third season in the NFL, Warner is coming off of the best outing of his career. Warner appeared in all 16 games in San Francisco and led the 49ers in tackles (125), ranked 10th in the NFL, while adding two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, a sack and seven quarterback hits.

A cornerstone of San Francisco's defense, Warner's standout season earned him his first-career Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

PFF: "This was the year that linebackers were torched the league over, so for Fred Warner to do what he did this season is all the more remarkable. The explosion of passing this season led to linebackers being victimized more than any other position. Still, Warner earned a PFF coverage grade of 91.1, the best among linebackers. He allowed a passer rating of just 81.9 on throws into his coverage, more than 20 points lower than the average target into a linebacker's coverage. Warner is a supreme athlete who has always been a good coverage player, but he elevated to a new plane this season."

No. 98 – ﻿Jason Verrett﻿

If it wasn't for former 49ers quarterback Alex Smith's remarkable journey back to the field this season, Verrett would have been a frontrunner for Comeback Player of the Year. Coming into the 2020 season, Verrett had appeared in just 26-of-96 games with five of his six NFL seasons ending on Injured Reserve.

Appearing in 13 games this season, Verrett registered 60 total tackles (50 solo), two tackles for loss, seven passes defended and two interceptions. He was recognized as PFF's eighth-highest graded cornerback in 2020. Like Williams, Verrett is also scheduled to become a free agent on March 17.