Morning Report: Storylines to Watch Heading into #AZvsSF

Nov 05, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, November 4.

New and Notable

George Kittle, Kyler Murray and Looming Question Marks ahead of #AZvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers will close out their series against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday as they look to even the score following their 17-10 loss in Week 5. San Francisco looks to carry its momentum from their Week 8 win against the Chicago Bears. Meanwhile, Arizona is coming to town rested, however with a number of questions surrounding key players following their Thursday night loss against the Green Bay Packers.

Cardinals senior writer Darren Urban joined 49ers.com to break down several storylines and help preview Sunday's divisional matchup. Here are Week 9's Four Downs:

  1. Biggest Takeaway from Week 8
  2. Areas of Improvement Since Week 5 Meeting
  3. Matchup/Rematch You're Most Looking Forward To
  4. Player(s) Who Must Step Up in Week 9

Rematch Between 49ers, Cardinals Presents a Vastly Different Challenge in Week 9

If one word were to be used to describe the 49ers mindset and performance heading into Week 9, it would be "resilient."

Each week, members of the 49ers say that they look at their schedule one game at a time. Each teammate committed to the same mindset, doing whatever it takes to win. Even if it takes the entire offense to push into the end zone – quarterback included.

This week's focus is on one of the top teams in the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals. Quarterback Kyler Murray has led his team to an almost perfect start to the season, taking their first loss last week against the Green Bay Packers.

Read More >>>

George Kittle's Possible Return and Fantasy Expectations in Week 9

Jimmy Garoppolo bounced back with a big game during last week's homecoming in Chicago, finishing as the No. 2 fantasy QB in Week 8. Jimmy G has more rushing scores this season than Lamar Jackson, Alvin Kamara, Dalvin Cook, Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey. Still, Garoppolo is tough to rank as a top-15 fantasy QB in Week 9 facing a strong Arizona pass defense that ranks No. 2 in DVOA and has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Moreover, fewer points need to be projected with Kyler Murray either missing this game or hobbled while dealing with a "legitimate" ankle sprain.

Elijah Mitchell has missed practice this week with a rib injury, but assuming he's good to go, he's a top-10 fantasy RB as San Francisco's clear feature back. The rookie has been given 36 of the team's 42 carries over the last two weeks. More targets would be nice for Mitchell's fantasy value, but he leads all running backs in the NFL in yards after contact per attempt and explosive carry (10-plus yards) rate. The Cardinals have arguably the league's most improved defense this season but have lost J.J. Watt, and Sunday's game script could prove favorable for San Francisco should Murray sit. Mitchell looks like fantasy football's best waiver wire pickup of 2021.

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

49ers Players Hit the Practice Field to Prepare for Cardinals Rematch

49ers players got back on the field at the SAP Performance Facility to start preparations for the team's NFC West divisional matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
2 / 46

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
3 / 46

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
4 / 46

DL Charles Omenihu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
5 / 46

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Tight Ends
6 / 46

49ers Tight Ends

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey, G Jon Halapio
7 / 46

T Mike McGlinchey, G Jon Halapio

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jordan Matthews
8 / 46

TE Jordan Matthews

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
9 / 46

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
10 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tavon Wilson
11 / 46

S Tavon Wilson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
12 / 46

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
13 / 46

DL D.J. Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Tanner Hudson
14 / 46

TE Tanner Hudson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tavon Wilson, CB Dre Kirkpatrick
15 / 46

S Tavon Wilson, CB Dre Kirkpatrick

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill
16 / 46

OL Daniel Brunskill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
17 / 46

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
18 / 46

RB JaMycal Hasty

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
19 / 46

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
20 / 46

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arden Key
21 / 46

DL Arden Key

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
22 / 46

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
23 / 46

DL Alex Barrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Tanner Hudson
24 / 46

TE Tanner Hudson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
25 / 46

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
26 / 46

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
27 / 46

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
28 / 46

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Connor Wedington, WR River Cracraft
29 / 46

WR Connor Wedington, WR River Cracraft

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
30 / 46

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, CB Josh Norman
31 / 46

LB Fred Warner, CB Josh Norman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
32 / 46

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
33 / 46

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
34 / 46

DL Charles Omenihu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Darrion Daniels
35 / 46

DL Darrion Daniels

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, DL Dee Ford
36 / 46

DL Nick Bosa, DL Dee Ford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
37 / 46

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tavon Wilson
38 / 46

S Tavon Wilson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
39 / 46

RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
40 / 46

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Josh Norman
41 / 46

CB Josh Norman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
42 / 46

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
43 / 46

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Connor Wedington
44 / 46

WR Connor Wedington

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Special Teams
45 / 46

49ers Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
46 / 46

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
75 for 75

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.

--

October 1, 1961

It did not take long for defensive back Jimmy Johnson to make his mark with the 49ers. 

In his third NFL game, Johnson picked off Detroit Lions quarterback Jim Ninowski's pass and returned it 32 yards to end a scoring threat. It also started Johnson's reign as the 49ers first great shutdown cornerback.

Read more about Johnson's career as a 49ers corner (and wide receiver) >>>

Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.

Quick Hits

With a 95.6 overall grade, 49ers left tackle ﻿Trent Williams﻿ is the highest-graded offensive player in the NFL through the first eight weeks of the 2021 season, per Pro Football Focus.

--

From The Bay to Nashville, country recording artist Cam reps her roots wherever she goes. Get to know the GRAMMY nominated singer/songwriter in the latest Verified Faithful, presented by Levi's®. Watch the full episode below 👇

--

Deebo Samuel is off to a historic start in his third season with the San Francisco 49ers and his efforts aren't going unnoticed. Following his Week 8 outing against the Chicago Bears, Samuel earned his first-ever NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor. Read More >>>

Press Pass

