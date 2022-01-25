Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Williams, Samuel, Thomas

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
49ers Provide Updates on Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel Ahead of NFC Championship
Trent Williams noticeably limped to the sideline midway through Saturday's Divisional Round win against the Green Bay Packers. When he returned the next series, the left tackle had his right ankle taped for the remainder of the game.
With much speculation following the worrisome injury, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed some semi-encouraging news on Monday. Fortunately, Williams' X-rays came back negative. However, the extent of his injury has yet to be determined.
Deebo Samuel took a helmet to the side of his knee/leg on the last offensive play that set up Robbie Gould's game-winning field goal. He returned to the team's facility sore on Monday, however, the 49ers "expect to see him" return to the field in advance of Sunday's NFC title game.
Nick Bosa, Trent Williams, George Kittle Land on PFWA's All-NFL, All-NFC Team
On Monday, the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) announced their All-NFL team with both Trent Williams and Nick Bosa making their first-career appearances on the list. Additionally, tight end George Kittle landed on their All-NFC team alongside Williams and Bosa.
Williams is coming off of a standout Year 2 in San Francisco, where the left tackle earned his first-career All-Pro honor. At the close of the regular season, Williams was considered as one of the top offensive linemen, if not top player, in the entire NFL in his 12th season. According to football analytics site Pro Football Focus, Williams finished the year with an overall grade of 98.3, the highest given to any player in a season, ever.
Who Stood Out in 49ers Divisional Round Win Over Packers?
It wasn't until the clock hit zero that the San Francisco 49ers notched their first lead of the game, which happened to come on a walk-off field goal as time expired. San Francisco's offense failed to score any points, with their lone touchdown coming from special teams, however, the unit did make several plays to put the 49ers in the position to win. Conversely, the 49ers defense is coming off of a noteworthy outing where they held Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense to just 10 points, the lowest postseason total of the future Hall of Fame quarterback's career.
As the 49ers advance to their second NFC Championship in the last three seasons, here's who stood out in the road victory:
- Fred Warner - 94.2 Overall Grade
- Nick Bosa - 89.4 Overall Grade
- George Kittle - 88.5 Overall Grade