Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Williams, Samuel, Thomas

Who Stood Out in 49ers Divisional Round Win Over Packers?

It wasn't until the clock hit zero that the San Francisco 49ers notched their first lead of the game, which happened to come on a walk-off field goal as time expired. San Francisco's offense failed to score any points, with their lone touchdown coming from special teams, however, the unit did make several plays to put the 49ers in the position to win. Conversely, the 49ers defense is coming off of a noteworthy outing where they held Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense to just 10 points, the lowest postseason total of the future Hall of Fame quarterback's career.