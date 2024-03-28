 Skip to main content
Advertising
Powered By

Morning Report: Shanahan Reviews Brock Purdy's Progression in Year 2 🗞️

Mar 28, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, March 28th.

New and Notable

Shanahan on Free Agency, Purdy's Offseason from the Annual League Meeting

On Tuesday, it was San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's turn to address the media from the NFL Annual League Meeting in Orlando, Florida. The annual spring gathering brings together NFL owners, executives and head coaches to vote on rule changes and bylaws as well as provide league-wide updates headed into the 2024 season.

Shanahan on quarterback Brock Purdy taking the next step this offseason:

"It's just about getting more consistent in everything. When you have a whole season to review yourself, last year, he had seven games, when you get the whole season, that's so much tape to go over. That takes a long time to get through. You always want to be perfect, and you never will be, but with the reps that he's had, now he can review that stuff and take it to the field.

Learn More >>>

Bill McPherson Named Pro Football Hall of Fame 'Awards of Excellence' Honoree

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced former San Francisco 49ers coach and executive Bill McPherson as a recipient of the 2024 "Awards of Excellence" on Wednesday.

The "Awards of Excellence" honors individuals that have propelled the success of NFL clubs and the sport of professional football. The "Awards of Excellence" program was launched in 2022 by the Pro Football Hall of Fame to recognize significant contributors to the game.

Learn More >>>

Offseason Plan, Aiyuk Update; 4 Takeaways from the NFL Annual League Meeting

NFL owners, executives and head coaches are in Orlando, Florida this week for the NFL Annual League Meeting to vote on rule changes and bylaws as well as provide league-wide updates headed into the 2024 season. San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York, president of football operations and general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan are part of the red and gold's contingency at the yearly spring gathering.

Learn More >>>

Off the Field: Brock Purdy Cheers on Iowa State in March Madness 🏀

March Madness is underway and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy got in on the action, cheering on his alma mater live from the Maples Pavilion at Stanford University.

On Sunday, Purdy sat courtside to watch the Iowa State women's basketball team take on the No. 2 ranked Stanford Cardinal in the second round of the women's NCAA basketball tournament.

Learn More >>>

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Impress Early in Free Agency

Is it too early to start sizing up the competition? Maybe. But, the 49ers initial free agency moves definitely garnered some attention around the league, and it's time to zero in on what the national outlets had to say about them.

President of football operations and general manager John Lynch and company were hard at work, and following the first couple weeks of free agency, the team has revamped the 49ers defensive front, added valuable depth to the secondary, brought in special team standouts and boosted the O-line. The splash signing is that of edge rusher Leonard Floyd, who should serve as a nice complement to Pro Bowl defensive lineman Nick Bosa. The nine-year vet and Super Bowl champion brings in experience, four-straight seasons of 9.0-or-more sacks and a perfect availability record over the last six seasons.

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

2023 in Review: Best of 49ers Gold Rush

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush photos throughout the 2023 season.

49ers Gold Rush
1 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
2 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
3 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
4 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
5 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
6 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
7 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
8 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
9 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
10 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
11 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
12 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
13 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
14 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
15 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
16 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
17 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
18 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
19 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
20 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers 2023 Photographer Spotlight: Victor Aquino 📸

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers photos from Victor Aquino throughout the 2023 season.

Levi's® Stadium
1 / 26

Levi's® Stadium

Victor Aquino/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
2 / 26

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 26

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
4 / 26

Levi's® Stadium

Victor Aquino/49ers
DL Chase Young
5 / 26

DL Chase Young

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
6 / 26

49ers Gold Rush

Victor Aquino/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
7 / 26

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 26

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Usher, Alicia Keys
9 / 26

Usher, Alicia Keys

Victor Aquino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
10 / 26

S Talanoa Hufanga

Victor Aquino/49ers
TikTok Family The Aguilars
11 / 26

TikTok Family The Aguilars

Victor Aquino/49ers
SBLVIII Halftime Performance
12 / 26

SBLVIII Halftime Performance

Victor Aquino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Special Teams
13 / 26

San Francisco 49ers Special Teams

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 26

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Diego Preciado
15 / 26

Diego Preciado

Victor Aquino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
16 / 26

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Victor Aquino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey
17 / 26

QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
18 / 26

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Sourdough Sam
19 / 26

Sourdough Sam

Victor Aquino/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
20 / 26

Levi's® Stadium

Victor Aquino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
21 / 26

RB Christian McCaffrey

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
22 / 26

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Frank Gore, Bryant Young
23 / 26

Frank Gore, Bryant Young

Victor Aquino/49ers
Levi's Stadium
24 / 26

Levi's Stadium

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
25 / 26

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
26 / 26

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

Follow Us

Instagram

Tik Tok

Facebook

Youtube

SMS

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Offseason Plans and Updates on Brandon Aiyuk 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Experts Weigh In on 49ers Free Agency 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Learn More about the Newest 49ers 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Linebacker to a One-Year Deal 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Quarterback to a One-Year Deal 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Welcome a New Round of Free Agents 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: DL Elliott Shares First Impressions of the 49ers 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Fortify D-Line with Free Agency Signings 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Make Several Moves on First Day of Free Agency 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Make PFF's Top 101 Players of 2023 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Free Agency Updates on Jauan Jennings 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising