Morning Report: Shanahan Reviews Brock Purdy's Progression in Year 2 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, March 28th.
New and Notable
Shanahan on Free Agency, Purdy's Offseason from the Annual League Meeting
On Tuesday, it was San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's turn to address the media from the NFL Annual League Meeting in Orlando, Florida. The annual spring gathering brings together NFL owners, executives and head coaches to vote on rule changes and bylaws as well as provide league-wide updates headed into the 2024 season.
Shanahan on quarterback Brock Purdy taking the next step this offseason:
"It's just about getting more consistent in everything. When you have a whole season to review yourself, last year, he had seven games, when you get the whole season, that's so much tape to go over. That takes a long time to get through. You always want to be perfect, and you never will be, but with the reps that he's had, now he can review that stuff and take it to the field.
Bill McPherson Named Pro Football Hall of Fame 'Awards of Excellence' Honoree
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced former San Francisco 49ers coach and executive Bill McPherson as a recipient of the 2024 "Awards of Excellence" on Wednesday.
The "Awards of Excellence" honors individuals that have propelled the success of NFL clubs and the sport of professional football. The "Awards of Excellence" program was launched in 2022 by the Pro Football Hall of Fame to recognize significant contributors to the game.
Offseason Plan, Aiyuk Update; 4 Takeaways from the NFL Annual League Meeting
NFL owners, executives and head coaches are in Orlando, Florida this week for the NFL Annual League Meeting to vote on rule changes and bylaws as well as provide league-wide updates headed into the 2024 season. San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York, president of football operations and general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan are part of the red and gold's contingency at the yearly spring gathering.
Off the Field: Brock Purdy Cheers on Iowa State in March Madness 🏀
March Madness is underway and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy got in on the action, cheering on his alma mater live from the Maples Pavilion at Stanford University.
On Sunday, Purdy sat courtside to watch the Iowa State women's basketball team take on the No. 2 ranked Stanford Cardinal in the second round of the women's NCAA basketball tournament.
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Impress Early in Free Agency
Is it too early to start sizing up the competition? Maybe. But, the 49ers initial free agency moves definitely garnered some attention around the league, and it's time to zero in on what the national outlets had to say about them.
President of football operations and general manager John Lynch and company were hard at work, and following the first couple weeks of free agency, the team has revamped the 49ers defensive front, added valuable depth to the secondary, brought in special team standouts and boosted the O-line. The splash signing is that of edge rusher Leonard Floyd, who should serve as a nice complement to Pro Bowl defensive lineman Nick Bosa. The nine-year vet and Super Bowl champion brings in experience, four-straight seasons of 9.0-or-more sacks and a perfect availability record over the last six seasons.
📽 What to Watch
Say Cheese 📸
Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush photos throughout the 2023 season.
Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers photos from Victor Aquino throughout the 2023 season.