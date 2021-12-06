Powered By

Morning Report: #SFvsSEA Week 13 Game Recap

Dec 06, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, December 6.

New and Notable

'Frustrated and Disappointed' 49ers Fall to Seahawks in Rollercoaster Loss

Death, taxes and the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks having a crazy finish seem to be the only guarantees in life and Week 13 was no different. There were several momentum swings in the game followed by a number of errors and miscues for both teams that ultimately handed Seattle its fourth win of the season, and dropped the 49ers record back to .500.

"I know we're all disappointed, very frustrated," head coach Kyle Shanahan said postgame. "We felt we had a lot of self-inflicted stuff that is always caused by other teams so I'm not taking anything away from them. But I thought we had an opportunity at the beginning of the game. We were really ready to go."

Here are a few takeaways from the 49ers 30-23 loss in Seattle:

  • The 49ers might have been without several key players on defense, but the unit was stout for the majority of the first half. Not including Seattle's fake punt for a touchdown to open the game, the 49ers defense allowed just seven yards on 15 plays in the first quarter, including -10 yards passing.
  • ﻿George Kittle﻿ had himself a day, notching two touchdowns in the first half alone. His most impressive play of the game came on a catch-and-run by the tight end who took the pass 48 yards and tight roped the sidelines for a score.
  • ﻿Azeez Al-Shaair﻿ who got the start in Fred Warner﻿'s (hamstring) absence, led San Francisco's defense with 16 tackles (11 solo), 0.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a near-interception.
  • It was a scary sight during the opening kickoff as running back Trenton Cannon went down after colliding with a teammate's leg. It was a somber scene as both sidelines were on a knee as the special teams gunner was placed on a stretcher before leaving the game to a nearby hospital. Per the 49ers communications team, Cannon is in stable condition and will stay overnight at the hospital for further evaluation.

Read More >>>

Kyle Shanahan Honors Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland with My Cause My Cleats

In his My Cause My Cleats debut, Shanahan will wear customized sneakers representing the Institute for Myeloma and Bone Cancer Research in support of 49ers linebackers coach Johnny Holland.

Holland was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in September 2019 and has undergone several rounds of remission and relapse. Holland released a statement in August announcing his lengthy battle with cancer and his plans to step away from football to focus on his recovery.

"Unfortunately, the cancer has returned and, beginning on September 6th, I will take some time away from the team to receive treatment," said Holland. "In sharing the details of my diagnosis, my desire is that I can be an advocate and beacon of hope for those who are battling cancer to help remind them that we're all in this together."

Read More >>>

49ers Embrace Personal Foundations in 2021 My Cause My Cleats

The San Francisco 49ers will reveal their passions beyond the game through their customized footwear for the NFL's 2021 My Cause My Cleats campaign in Week 13. Players have the opportunity to represent their chosen organization through their personally designed cleats to raise awareness around a cause that is important to them.

A few 49ers players are recognizing organizations that they have also founded themselves. In support of youth education, defensive end Arik Armstead is dedicating his cleats to his own Armstead Academic Project. Founded in 2019, his mission is to "ensure every student, no matter their socioeconomic status, has direct access to quality education through a positive learning environment and resources needed in order to thrive and be successful."

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Images (Week 13)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

DL Nick Bosa
1 / 52

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
2 / 52

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
3 / 52

DL D.J. Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
4 / 52

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
5 / 52

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
6 / 52

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
7 / 52

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
8 / 52

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, S Jaquiski Tartt
9 / 52

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, S Jaquiski Tartt

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
10 / 52

DL D.J. Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
11 / 52

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Tom Compton
12 / 52

OL Tom Compton

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
13 / 52

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
14 / 52

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
15 / 52

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
16 / 52

DL Samson Ebukam

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
17 / 52

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Tom Compton, TE George Kittle
18 / 52

OL Tom Compton, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB K'Waun Williams
19 / 52

CB K'Waun Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
20 / 52

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
21 / 52

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
22 / 52

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
23 / 52

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
24 / 52

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
25 / 52

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
26 / 52

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
27 / 52

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB K'Waun Williams
28 / 52

CB K'Waun Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
29 / 52

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
30 / 52

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
31 / 52

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
32 / 52

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Special Teams
33 / 52

49ers Special Teams

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
34 / 52

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Jaquiski Tartt
35 / 52

S Jaquiski Tartt

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
36 / 52

TE George Kittle, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB K'Waun Williams
37 / 52

CB K'Waun Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arden Key
38 / 52

DL Arden Key

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
39 / 52

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
40 / 52

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
41 / 52

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, CB Dontae Johnson
42 / 52

DL Nick Bosa, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, CB Dontae Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Jordan Willis
43 / 52

DL Jordan Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
44 / 52

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
45 / 52

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
46 / 52

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
47 / 52

CB Dontae Johnson

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Jaquiski Tartt
48 / 52

S Jaquiski Tartt

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward, S Jaquiski Tartt
49 / 52

DB Jimmie Ward, S Jaquiski Tartt

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
50 / 52

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
51 / 52

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
52 / 52

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

75 for 75

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.

--

December 3, 1990 

Animosity between the 49ers and the New York Giants neared its peak in 1990 when the NFL's two best teams, both sporting 10-1 records, met at Candlestick Park in a classic defensive bloodbath.

"That was the most physical football game I remember playing at Candlestick," 49ers Pro Bowl defensive back Ronnie Lott said. "Two great defenses slugging it out."

Read more about the cross-country rivalry matchup >>>

Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.

Press Pass

Highlights

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 49ers, Seahawks Week 13 Fantasy Preview

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Joe Staley Previews 49ers Week 13 Matchup in Seattle

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Where Do 49ers Land in Power Rankings Following #MINvsSF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Players Grades for #MINvsSF; Updates on Samuel, Warner

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Week 12 Win Over the Vikings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Where Do 49ers Stand in Latest Power Rankings?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Defensive Playmakers Receive High Marks from PFF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping #SFvsJAX

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Sit or Start, Fantasy Options for 49ers vs. Jaguars

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Greenlaw, Tartt and Mitchell

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Deebo Samuel Receives NFC Recognition

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising