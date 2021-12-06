Morning Report: #SFvsSEA Week 13 Game Recap

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, December 6.
New and Notable
'Frustrated and Disappointed' 49ers Fall to Seahawks in Rollercoaster Loss
Death, taxes and the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks having a crazy finish seem to be the only guarantees in life and Week 13 was no different. There were several momentum swings in the game followed by a number of errors and miscues for both teams that ultimately handed Seattle its fourth win of the season, and dropped the 49ers record back to .500.
"I know we're all disappointed, very frustrated," head coach Kyle Shanahan said postgame. "We felt we had a lot of self-inflicted stuff that is always caused by other teams so I'm not taking anything away from them. But I thought we had an opportunity at the beginning of the game. We were really ready to go."
Here are a few takeaways from the 49ers 30-23 loss in Seattle:
- The 49ers might have been without several key players on defense, but the unit was stout for the majority of the first half. Not including Seattle's fake punt for a touchdown to open the game, the 49ers defense allowed just seven yards on 15 plays in the first quarter, including -10 yards passing.
- George Kittle had himself a day, notching two touchdowns in the first half alone. His most impressive play of the game came on a catch-and-run by the tight end who took the pass 48 yards and tight roped the sidelines for a score.
- Azeez Al-Shaair who got the start in Fred Warner's (hamstring) absence, led San Francisco's defense with 16 tackles (11 solo), 0.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a near-interception.
- It was a scary sight during the opening kickoff as running back Trenton Cannon went down after colliding with a teammate's leg. It was a somber scene as both sidelines were on a knee as the special teams gunner was placed on a stretcher before leaving the game to a nearby hospital. Per the 49ers communications team, Cannon is in stable condition and will stay overnight at the hospital for further evaluation.
Kyle Shanahan Honors Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland with My Cause My Cleats
In his My Cause My Cleats debut, Shanahan will wear customized sneakers representing the Institute for Myeloma and Bone Cancer Research in support of 49ers linebackers coach Johnny Holland.
Holland was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in September 2019 and has undergone several rounds of remission and relapse. Holland released a statement in August announcing his lengthy battle with cancer and his plans to step away from football to focus on his recovery.
"Unfortunately, the cancer has returned and, beginning on September 6th, I will take some time away from the team to receive treatment," said Holland. "In sharing the details of my diagnosis, my desire is that I can be an advocate and beacon of hope for those who are battling cancer to help remind them that we're all in this together."
49ers Embrace Personal Foundations in 2021 My Cause My Cleats
The San Francisco 49ers will reveal their passions beyond the game through their customized footwear for the NFL's 2021 My Cause My Cleats campaign in Week 13. Players have the opportunity to represent their chosen organization through their personally designed cleats to raise awareness around a cause that is important to them.
A few 49ers players are recognizing organizations that they have also founded themselves. In support of youth education, defensive end Arik Armstead is dedicating his cleats to his own Armstead Academic Project. Founded in 2019, his mission is to "ensure every student, no matter their socioeconomic status, has direct access to quality education through a positive learning environment and resources needed in order to thrive and be successful."
Say Cheese
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
--
December 3, 1990
Animosity between the 49ers and the New York Giants neared its peak in 1990 when the NFL's two best teams, both sporting 10-1 records, met at Candlestick Park in a classic defensive bloodbath.
"That was the most physical football game I remember playing at Candlestick," 49ers Pro Bowl defensive back Ronnie Lott said. "Two great defenses slugging it out."
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.