Morning Report: #SFvsSEA Week 13 Game Recap

'Frustrated and Disappointed' 49ers Fall to Seahawks in Rollercoaster Loss

Death, taxes and the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks having a crazy finish seem to be the only guarantees in life and Week 13 was no different. There were several momentum swings in the game followed by a number of errors and miscues for both teams that ultimately handed Seattle its fourth win of the season, and dropped the 49ers record back to .500.

"I know we're all disappointed, very frustrated," head coach Kyle Shanahan said postgame. "We felt we had a lot of self-inflicted stuff that is always caused by other teams so I'm not taking anything away from them. But I thought we had an opportunity at the beginning of the game. We were really ready to go."

Here are a few takeaways from the 49ers 30-23 loss in Seattle: