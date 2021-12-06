'Frustrated and Disappointed' 49ers Fall to Seahawks in Rollercoaster Loss

Special Teams Woes

It was a rough outing for San Francisco's special teams unit, beginning with Seattle's opening drive. Following a quick three-and-out, Seattle caught San Francisco by surprise with a fake punt that went for a touchdown to quickly put the Seahawks up 7-0. The team had a fumbled kickoff return to open the second half that set Seattle up at the 49ers 26 yard line. The unit also had a missed extra point and allowed an average of 22.4 yards on kickoff returns.

Performances of Note

Kittle had himself a day, notching two touchdowns in the first half alone. His most impressive play of the game came on a catch-and-run by the tight end who took the pass 48 yards and tight roped the sidelines for a score.

The tight end finished the day leading the 49ers with 181 receiving yards and two scores on nine receptions. He also had one carry for five yards.

Elijah Mitchell led the 49ers ground game with 66 yards on 22 carries and a score. Contrary to the 49ers more recent outings, San Francisco was limited to just 27-total rushing plays, compared to their 38-plus over the last three weeks.

"We knew it would be tough. They don't make it easy to run the ball," Shanahan said of Seattle. "I would like to go get a lot more play calls in, especially the runs, but we only got 48 total plays. So, it was going to be really hard to get that many runs."

Al-Shaair, who got the start in Fred Warner﻿'s (hamstring) absence, led San Francisco's defense with 16 tackles (11 solo), 0.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a near-interception.

"He was really good," Bosa said of the linebacker making his first start at MIKE. "He was making calls quick and getting everybody set. Yeah, I was impressed."

Penalties

If it wasn't turnovers, penalties killed San Francisco on both sides of the ball on Sunday. Offensively, on drives where the team appeared to be driving down field, the unit was halted due to several false starts and holding calls. Defensively, two roughing the passer penalties and pass interference calls added to Seattle scores as well as a free 86 yards for the Seahawks.

The 49ers were penalized a total of 10 times on Sunday, compared to Seattle's six, the most they have been flagged this season. And the team's 86 yards given up due to penalties are their second most this season.

"(The penalties) were a big deal," Shanahan said. "I'll have more of an opinion when I get to watch them all, but the two personal fouls on the quarterback I thought were huge. That led to a touchdown drive. I believe one was on third down. So, those can't happen and usually you can control it. It seemed like they called it because we landed on him… We've got to not do that. It's hard to win when you have turnovers and penalties."

Injury Updates

It was a scary sight during the opening kickoff as running back Trenton Cannon went down after colliding with a teammate's leg. It was a somber scene as both sidelines were on a knee as the special teams gunner was placed on a stretcher before leaving the game to a nearby hospital. Per the 49ers communications team, Cannon is in stable condition and will stay overnight at the hospital for further evaluation.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley left the game and did not return after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter. Per Shanahan, there's no update on the severity of the injury, however, he will likely undergo testing when the team returns to the facility on Monday.

Al-Shaair (stinger), Mitchell (concussion protocol) and safety Jaquiski Tartt all left the game briefly but returned.