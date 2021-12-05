Presented by

Kyle Shanahan Honors Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland with My Cause My Cleats

49ers Players' 'Cleat Heat' 🔥

See the cleat designs highlighting causes close to their hearts in this year's "My Cause My Cleats," presented by Shoe Palace.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo Good Tidings
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Good Tidings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Good Tidings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Good Tidings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Good Tidings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle TAPS
TE George Kittle

TAPS

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle

TAPS

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle

TAPS

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle

TAPS

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner Born this Way Foundation
LB Fred Warner

Born this Way Foundation

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner

Born this Way Foundation

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner

Born this Way Foundation

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Institute for Myeloma and Bone Cancer Research
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Institute for Myeloma and Bone Cancer Research

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Institute for Myeloma and Bone Cancer Research

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Institute for Myeloma and Bone Cancer Research

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley UCSF
CB Emmanuel Moseley

UCSF

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley

UCSF

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley

UCSF

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley

UCSF

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams Sarcoma Foundation of America
T Trent Williams

Sarcoma Foundation of America

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams

Sarcoma Foundation of America

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams

Sarcoma Foundation of America

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
General Manager John Lynch John Lynch Foundation
General Manager John Lynch

John Lynch Foundation

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
General Manager John Lynch

John Lynch Foundation

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
General Manager John Lynch

John Lynch Foundation

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky Hope for Paws
P Mitch Wishnowsky

Hope for Paws

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky

Hope for Paws

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky

Hope for Paws

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield Sarcoma Foundation of America
WR Trent Sherfield

Sarcoma Foundation of America

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield

Sarcoma Foundation of America

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield

Sarcoma Foundation of America

Meg Williams/49ers
WR River Cracraft Hilinski's Hope Foundation
WR River Cracraft

Hilinski's Hope Foundation

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR River Cracraft

Hilinski's Hope Foundation

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR River Cracraft

Hilinski's Hope Foundation

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu Sr. Camp Okizu
WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Camp Okizu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Camp Okizu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Camp Okizu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley Autism Tree Project Foundation
TE Ross Dwelley

Autism Tree Project Foundation

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley

Autism Tree Project Foundation

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley

Autism Tree Project Foundation

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner The Nazarene Fund
TE Charlie Woerner

The Nazarene Fund

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner

The Nazarene Fund

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner

The Nazarene Fund

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey Donor Network West
T Mike McGlinchey

Donor Network West

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey

Donor Network West

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey

Donor Network West

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson NAMI
OL Laken Tomlinson

NAMI

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson

NAMI

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson

NAMI

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel Living For Zachary
OL Jake Brendel

Living For Zachary

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel

Living For Zachary

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel

Living For Zachary

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill TR 4 Heart and Soul
OL Daniel Brunskill

TR 4 Heart and Soul

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill

TR 4 Heart and Soul

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill

TR 4 Heart and Soul

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper Gamers Outreach Foundation
LS Taybor Pepper

Gamers Outreach Foundation

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper

Gamers Outreach Foundation

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper

Gamers Outreach Foundation

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles IAmYou360
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

IAmYou360

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

IAmYou360

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

IAmYou360

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair Alzheimer's Association
LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Alzheimer's Association

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Alzheimer's Association

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Alzheimer's Association

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk The Prostate Cancer Foundation
FB Kyle Juszczyk

The Prostate Cancer Foundation

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk

The Prostate Cancer Foundation

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk

The Prostate Cancer Foundation

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam T&S Foundation
DL Samson Ebukam

T&S Foundation

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam

T&S Foundation

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam

T&S Foundation

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Maurice Hurst Colon Cancer Coalition
DL Maurice Hurst

Colon Cancer Coalition

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Maurice Hurst

Colon Cancer Coalition

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Maurice Hurst

Colon Cancer Coalition

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kentavius Street Until Freedom
DL Kentavius Street

Until Freedom

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kentavius Street

Until Freedom

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kentavius Street

Until Freedom

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Darrion Daniels Lupus Foundation of NorCal
DL Darrion Daniels

Lupus Foundation of NorCal

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Darrion Daniels

Lupus Foundation of NorCal

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Darrion Daniels

Lupus Foundation of NorCal

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead Armstead Academic Project
DL Arik Armstead

Armstead Academic Project

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead

Armstead Academic Project

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead

Armstead Academic Project

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead Armstead Academic Project
DL Arik Armstead

Armstead Academic Project

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett A Walk on Water
DL Alex Barrett

A Walk on Water

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Alex Barrett

A Walk on Water

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Alex Barrett

A Walk on Water

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Josh Norman STARZ24
CB Josh Norman

STARZ24

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Josh Norman

STARZ24

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Josh Norman

STARZ24

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas TUFF
CB Ambry Thomas

TUFF

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas

TUFF

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas

TUFF

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
C Alex Mack Eat.Learn.Play Foundation
C Alex Mack Eat.Learn.Play Foundation

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
C Alex Mack

Eat.Learn.Play Foundation

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
C Alex Mack

Eat.Learn.Play Foundation

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tavon Wilson The Trigger Project
S Tavon Wilson The Trigger Project

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tavon Wilson

The Trigger Project

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tavon Wilson

The Trigger Project

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore American Cancer Society
OL Jaylon Moore

American Cancer Society

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore

American Cancer Society

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore

American Cancer Society

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson Lucile Packard Children's Hospital
CB Dontae Johnson

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
In his My Cause My Cleats debut, Shanahan will wear customized sneakers representing the Institute for Myeloma and Bone Cancer Research in support of 49ers linebackers coach Johnny Holland.

Holland was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in September 2019 and has undergone several rounds of remission and relapse. Holland released a statement in August announcing his lengthy battle with cancer and his plans to step away from football to focus on his recovery.

"Unfortunately, the cancer has returned and, beginning on September 6th, I will take some time away from the team to receive treatment," said Holland. "In sharing the details of my diagnosis, my desire is that I can be an advocate and beacon of hope for those who are battling cancer to help remind them that we're all in this together."

As the team prepared for the Seattle Seahawks, Holland has been on hand for practices and team meetings throughout the week.

"Johnny's doing real well right now," said Shanahan. "He's a part of all our meetings, he comes out to practice when we're outside. It's been great having him around more … I didn't know what multiple myeloma was until Johnny got it. And then once I found out that he got it, then I've seen how many people do have it. So it was cool to bring awareness to it and support him and the cause as much as you can."

The one-of-a-kind sneakers showcase a burgundy ribbon on the shoe's tongue in honor of multiple myeloma awareness. The unique design includes JH initials and the acronym IGYB, which stands for "I've Got Your Back."

To see photos and watch videos of the 49ers 2021 "My Cause My Cleats" campaign, visit www.49ers.com/cleats.

