Kyle Shanahan Honors Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland with My Cause My Cleats

In his My Cause My Cleats debut, Shanahan will wear customized sneakers representing the Institute for Myeloma and Bone Cancer Research in support of 49ers linebackers coach Johnny Holland.

Holland was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in September 2019 and has undergone several rounds of remission and relapse. Holland released a statement in August announcing his lengthy battle with cancer and his plans to step away from football to focus on his recovery.

"Unfortunately, the cancer has returned and, beginning on September 6th, I will take some time away from the team to receive treatment," said Holland. "In sharing the details of my diagnosis, my desire is that I can be an advocate and beacon of hope for those who are battling cancer to help remind them that we're all in this together."

As the team prepared for the Seattle Seahawks, Holland has been on hand for practices and team meetings throughout the week.

"Johnny's doing real well right now," said Shanahan. "He's a part of all our meetings, he comes out to practice when we're outside. It's been great having him around more … I didn't know what multiple myeloma was until Johnny got it. And then once I found out that he got it, then I've seen how many people do have it. So it was cool to bring awareness to it and support him and the cause as much as you can."

The one-of-a-kind sneakers showcase a burgundy ribbon on the shoe's tongue in honor of multiple myeloma awareness. The unique design includes JH initials and the acronym IGYB, which stands for "I've Got Your Back."