Morning Report: #SFvsLAR Game Preview

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, January 7.
New and Notable
How Can 49ers Replicate Success Against Rams
There's much on the line for both clubs as the San Francisco 49ers wrap their 2021 regular season campaign against division foe, Los Angeles Rams. Los Angeles has its sights set on staying atop of the NFC West, earning its third division title in the last five years. Meanwhile, San Francisco, who has won five-straight games against Los Angeles, aims to continue their streak and clinch a postseason berth for the first time since their 2019 Super Bowl run.
"We've just done a really good job at playing to our strengths when we do play against them," fullback Kyle Juszczyk said on NFL Now. "Our strength is running the football and controlling the time of possession … We put the time in and we put the work in to make that a strength of ours."
Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Rams in Week 18
The 49ers are looking to stamp their ticket to the postseason as they travel to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Rams at 1:25 pm PT on Sunday, January 9. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
Watch on FOX
- Play-by-Play: Joe Buck
- Color Analyst: Troy Aikman
- Sideline Reporter: Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi
49ers Radio Network
- Play-by-Play: Greg Papa
- Color Analyst: Tim Ryan
What's on the Line in the 49ers Season Finale vs. Rams?
In Week 18's rematch against the Los Angeles Rams, the San Francisco 49ers have a lot on the line in their final regular season game.
Below is a list of potential milestones that can possibly be met in Sunday's contest:
- The 49ers can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Rams or if the Atlanta Falcons defeat the New Orleans Saints.
- Elijah Mitchell is 122 yards away from becoming the first 49ers running back to reach 1,000 rushing yards since Frank Gore had 1,106 in 2014.
- Samuel needs 13 scrimmage yards to pass Jerry Rice for the second-most scrimmage yards in a single season by a 49ers wide receiver (Rice recorded 1,884 in 1995).
Say Cheese
49ers players got back on the field at the SAP Performance Facility to start preparations for the team's Week 18 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams.