Morning Report: #SFvsDAL Game Preview and Ways to Watch

Jan 14, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, January 14.

New and Notable

Can 49ers Road Success Carry Over into the Postseason?

While sitting third in the NFC West with a 10-7 record to close the regular season, the San Francisco 49ers chances of hosting a postseason contest at home are slim. To be frank, it would require a number of shocking upsets and, ultimately, the seventh-seeded Philadelphia Eagles to reign supreme over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers followed by the Green Bay Packers (and San Francisco making it to the NFC Championship game).

But as of now, San Francisco is focused on what lies ahead and that's Sunday's Wild Card matchup as the team heads to Dallas to take on the NFC East-champion Cowboys.

Read More >>>

Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Cowboys in Wild Card Round

The 49ers are heading on the road for the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend to take on the Dallas Cowboys at 1:30 pm PT on Sunday, January 16. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

Watch the Game on TV

Network: CBS

  • Play-by-Play: Jim Nantz
  • Color Analyst: Tony Romo
  • Sideline Reporter: Tracy Wolfson

Network: Nickelodeon

  • Play-by-Play: Noah Eagle
  • Color Analyst: Nate Burleson and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green
  • Sideline Reporter: Dylan Gilmer

Read More >>>

Despite Uncertain Future, Jimmy G Remains Focused on Playoffs

Ahead of the San Francisco 49ers regular season finale against the Los Angeles Rams, reality sunk in for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo following a pregame conversation between himself and fullback Kyle Juszczyk﻿.

"I can remember before the game, Kyle Juszczyk, our fullback, came up to me and we hugged, and he was like, 'Man, I don't want to get emotional or anything, but this is our last regular-season game together,'" Garoppolo told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. "It was a pretty cool moment, and from that point on, I really was like, 'This could be it.'"

Read More >>>

49ers Get (Relatively) Healthy Across Roster Ahead of Wild Card Round

With the NFL calendar expanding to a now 18-week format, the new-look season can certainly take a toll on a number of players' bodies, not to mention availability.

Just look at San Francisco's roster in 2020 – by the third week of the season, the team had already lost a handful of starters due to injury, some for the year. Over the season, the team sat atop of the league with the number of players on Injured Reserve, including Nick Bosa﻿, George Kittle﻿, Deebo Samuel﻿, Raheem Mostert and Jimmy Garoppolo among a number of other players.

However, San Francisco appears to have dodged a few bullets heading into their second postseason appearance in the last three years. Entering into Sunday's Wild Card matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the 49ers are (relatively) as healthy across the roster as they've been all season.

Read More >>>

