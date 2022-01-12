Presented by

Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Cowboys in Wild Card Round

Jan 12, 2022 at 02:45 PM

The 49ers are heading on the road for the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend to take on the Dallas Cowboys at 1:30 pm PT on Sunday, January 16. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV

Network: CBS

  • Play-by-Play: Jim Nantz
  • Color Analyst: Tony Romo
  • Sideline Reporter: Tracy Wolfson

Network: Nickelodeon

  • Play-by-Play: Noah Eagle
  • Color Analyst: Nate Burleson and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green
  • Sideline Reporter: Dylan Gilmer

Network: Amazon Prime Video

  • Play-by-Play: Hannah Storm
  • Color Analyst: Andrea Kremer

Live Streaming

Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on iOS mobile devices while on a Safari browser. (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 regular season game live.

For more ways to watch, click here.

HOW TO LISTEN

49ers Radio Network

Flagship Stations: KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM

  • Play-by-Play: Greg Papa
  • Color Analyst: Tim Ryan

Click here for a map of the 2021 49ers Radio Network.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com/espanol. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com/espanol con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Yustis. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.

SERIES HIGHLIGHTS

Postseason Matchups: 7

Postseason Series Record: Cowboys lead the series 5-2

First Postseason Meeting: 1/3/1971, Cowboys won 17-10

Last Postseason Meeting: 1/15/1995, 49ers won 38-28

49ERS WILD CARD HISTORY

Wild Card Playoff Games: 6

49ers Wild Card Record: 4-2

First Game: 12/29/1985, Giants won 17-3

Last Game: 1/5/2014, 49ers won 23-20

Current Streak: Won 2

COWBOYS COACHES AND PLAYERS TO KNOW

Head Coach: Mike McCarthy

Offensive Coordinator: Kellen Moore

Defensive Coordinator: Dan Quinn

Special Teams Coordinator: John Fassel

Quarterback: Dak Prescott

Running Back: Ezekiel Elliott

Wide Receiver: Amari Cooper

Defensive End: DeMarcus Lawrence

Cornerback: Trevon Diggs

OTHER GAME INFO

49ers and Cowboys Injury Report

2021 49ers Unofficial Depth Chart

Postseason Power Rankings: Are 49ers a 'Legitimate Threat' to NFC?

Making Skeptics Believers: Ambry Thomas' Tough Road to Storybook Ending

49ers Get (Relatively) Healthy Across Roster Ahead of Wild Card Round

FOLLOW

Stay connected with the 49ers by following along on each of the team's social media channels:

