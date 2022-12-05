Morning Report: Recapping the Win Against the Miami Dolphins

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
What the 49ers and Dolphins Had to Say Following #MIAvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Miami Dolphins 33-17 in the Week 13 matchup at Levi's® Stadium. Here's what the teams had to say following the contest:
Teammates React to Jimmy Garoppolo's Season-Ending Injury
Despite the San Francisco 49ers Week 13 win, the team delivered deflating news following Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending foot injury. Here's what the locker room had to say after #MIAvsSF:
Purdy Steps in, Garoppolo Suffers Injury; 8 Takeaways from #MIAvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers are winners of five-straight games following their 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. The team rallied in all three phases following the early foot injury to starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The win marks the fifth-straight for the 49ers, and they improve to 8-4 on the year.
Mira las fotos de los jugadores de los 49ers llegando al Levi's® Stadium para su partido contra los Dolphins, presentado por Levi's®.
