Morning Report: Recapping the Win Against the Miami Dolphins

Dec 05, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, December 5th.

What the 49ers and Dolphins Had to Say Following #MIAvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Miami Dolphins 33-17 in the Week 13 matchup at Levi's® Stadium. Here's what the teams had to say following the contest:

Teammates React to Jimmy Garoppolo's Season-Ending Injury

Despite the San Francisco 49ers Week 13 win, the team delivered deflating news following Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending foot injury. Here's what the locker room had to say after #MIAvsSF:

Purdy Steps in, Garoppolo Suffers Injury; 8 Takeaways from #MIAvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers are winners of five-straight games following their 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. The team rallied in all three phases following the early foot injury to starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The win marks the fifth-straight for the 49ers, and they improve to 8-4 on the year.

49ers Llegan al Levi's® Stadium para la Semana 13 Contra Dolphins

Mira las fotos de los jugadores de los 49ers llegando al Levi's® Stadium para su partido contra los Dolphins, presentado por Levi's®.

WR Deebo Samuel
1 / 23

WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
2 / 23

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
3 / 23

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
4 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
5 / 23

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
6 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
7 / 23

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
8 / 23

DL Charles Omenihu

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
9 / 23

LB Dre Greenlaw

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
10 / 23

DL Drake Jackson

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
11 / 23

CB Charvarius Ward

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Tevin Coleman
12 / 23

RB Tevin Coleman

Austin Ginn/49ers
DB Tarvarius Moore
13 / 23

DB Tarvarius Moore

Austin Ginn/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
14 / 23

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
15 / 23

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
16 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
17 / 23

DB Jimmie Ward

Austin Ginn/49ers
S George Odum
18 / 23

S George Odum

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Oren Burks
19 / 23

LB Oren Burks

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
20 / 23

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
21 / 23

CB Ambry Thomas

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
22 / 23

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
23 / 23

TE Charlie Woerner

Austin Ginn/49ers
Pregame Snaps: Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 13) 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium.

CB Charvarius Ward
1 / 20

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
2 / 20

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
3 / 20

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
4 / 20

DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
5 / 20

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
6 / 20

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
7 / 20

LB Dre Greenlaw

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
8 / 20

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
9 / 20

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Oren Burks
10 / 20

LB Oren Burks

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
11 / 20

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
12 / 20

LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
13 / 20

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
14 / 20

S Talanoa Hufanga

Ben Warden/49ers
TE George Kittle
15 / 20

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
16 / 20

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
17 / 20

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
18 / 20

RB Christian McCaffrey

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
19 / 20

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
20 / 20

OL Jake Brendel, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Week 13)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium.

FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle
1 / 44

FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
2 / 44

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Robbie Gould
3 / 44

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle
4 / 44

RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Robbie Gould
5 / 44

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
6 / 44

DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
7 / 44

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 44

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
9 / 44

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
10 / 44

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
11 / 44

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
12 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
13 / 44

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
14 / 44

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
15 / 44

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
16 / 44

OL Aaron Banks

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
17 / 44

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
18 / 44

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
19 / 44

QB Brock Purdy

Ben Warden/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
20 / 44

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill, QB Brock Purdy
21 / 44

OL Daniel Brunskill, QB Brock Purdy

Ben Warden/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
22 / 44

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
23 / 44

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
24 / 44

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
25 / 44

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
26 / 44

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
27 / 44

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
28 / 44

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
29 / 44

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
30 / 44

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
31 / 44

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino 49ers/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, OL Aaron Banks
32 / 44

RB Christian McCaffrey, OL Aaron Banks

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
33 / 44

WR Jauan Jennings

Ben Warden/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
34 / 44

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Ben Warden/49ers
TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey
35 / 44

TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
36 / 44

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
37 / 44

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
38 / 44

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Defense
39 / 44

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
40 / 44

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
41 / 44

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
42 / 44

49ers Defense

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Jordan Willis
43 / 44

DL Jordan Willis

Austin Ginn/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
44 / 44

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Austin Ginn/49ers
