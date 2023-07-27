Morning Report: Recapping the First Day of 49ers Training Camp

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Camp Chronicles: First Day of 49ers Training Camp
The San Francisco 49ers opened up training camp at the SAP Performance Facility on Wednesday morning in front of a sold out crowd. It's one of nine open training camp practices that will be held over the course of the next three weeks. Here are your notes from Day 1 of the team's workouts
Dre Greenlaw Named No. 79 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'
The countdown of the NFL Network'sannual "Top 100 Players of 2023" has begun and the first couple of San Francisco 49ers players to be voted in by their peers were revealed on Wednesday. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw is No. 79 on the list and was announced alongside No. 78, safety Talanoa Hufanga, and the rest of the athletes ranked 71-80.
Talanoa Hufanga Named No. 78 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'
On July 24, NFL Networkbegan its rollout of the annual "Top 100 Players of 2023," and the first couple of San Francisco 49ers players to be voted in by their peers were revealed on Wednesday (along with the rest of the athletes ranked 71-80). Safety Talanoa Hufanga is No. 78 in this year's group, coming in one spot ahead of another San Francisco defenseman, linebacker Dre Greenlaw.
Training Camp Community Corner: Bay Area Educators
One of the San Francisco 49ers most special traditions at training camp is the team's community corner. Every year, the 49ers host a space for important members of the Bay Area community such as educators, social justice workers, women's empowerment leaders and military members to cheer on the team as players train for the upcoming season.
