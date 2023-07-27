Morning Report: Recapping the First Day of 49ers Training Camp

Talanoa Hufanga Named No. 78 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'

On July 24, NFL Networkbegan its rollout of the annual "Top 100 Players of 2023," and the first couple of San Francisco 49ers players to be voted in by their peers were revealed on Wednesday (along with the rest of the athletes ranked 71-80). Safety Talanoa Hufanga is No. 78 in this year's group, coming in one spot ahead of another San Francisco defenseman, linebacker Dre Greenlaw.