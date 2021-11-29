Powered By

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Week 12 Win Over the Vikings

Nov 29, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, November 29.

New and Notable

49ers Run Their Way Into Sixth Seed Following Win Over Vikings

Sunday's NFC showdown against the Minnesota Vikings was not for the faint of heart following a back-and-forth battle that ultimately finished in San Francisco's favor. After a shaky start, San Francisco was able to go toe-to-toe with Minnesota's high-powered offense while the 49ers defense was able to capitalize on turnovers and hold off any hopes of a last-minute comeback. Coming off of Sunday's win, the 49ers have posted three-straight games of 30-plus points. San Francisco has now improved their record to 6-5 and currently occupy the sixth seed in the NFC playoff picture.

Here are a few takeaways from the game:

  • Per Elias Sports Bureau, ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ is the first wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to score a rushing touchdown in three-straight games.
  • San Francisco's defense managed to slow down Minnesota's high-powered offense. Kirk Cousins and Co. were limited to 318 yards and their offensive unit recorded two fumbles and an interception on the day.
  • ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ led the 49ers with 91 yards on three targets. The receiver has registered 245 yards on 20 receptions and two touchdowns over the last four games.
  • Both Samuel (groin) and ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿ (groin) will undergo an MRI when the team returns to the SAP Performance Facility on Monday.

Read More >>>

Deebo Samuel Amasses First-Career 1,000-Yard Season

With a 12-yard reception from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo against the Minnesota Vikings, Deebo Samuel has amassed his first-career 1,000-yard season.

Needing just six yards after only hauling in one reception in Week 11, Garoppolo completed the throw to the receiver in the third quarter leading Samuel to accomplish the feat.

The third-year wideout becomes the first 49ers wide receiver to notch a 1,000-yard season since Anquan Boldin in 2014 (1,062) and the first 49ers player since George Kittle did so in 2019 (1,053).

Read More >>>

Is Trent Williams Having His Best Season Yet?

After eight Pro Bowls in his 11 years in the NFL, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan believes that Trent Williams﻿' 2021 campaign has been his best yet.

Age has not hindered Williams' performance; rather, at 33-years-old, each year has lent growth, experience and wisdom for the veteran.

"You look at his age, he's still to me the most talented guy," said Shanahan. "I don't see many people more talented than him. So usually when, as you get older in age, the talent goes and you still can execute a level with wisdom and experience. But I see the same talent and I think he's got a lot more wisdom and experience."

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

49ers Arrive at Levi's® Stadium for Week 12 vs. the Minnesota Vikings

View photos as the team arrives to the locker room for their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, presented by Levi's®.

TE George Kittle, FB Kyle Juszczyk
1 / 35

TE George Kittle, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Josh Norman
2 / 35

CB Josh Norman

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
3 / 35

DL Nick Bosa

Meg Williams/49ers
S Jaquiski Tartt
4 / 35

S Jaquiski Tartt

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
5 / 35

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson, DB Jimmie Ward, DL Arik Armstead
6 / 35

CB Dontae Johnson, DB Jimmie Ward, DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
7 / 35

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
8 / 35

QB Trey Lance

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
9 / 35

RB Trey Sermon

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
10 / 35

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
11 / 35

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Meg Williams/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
12 / 35

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
13 / 35

LB Dre Greenlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
14 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
15 / 35

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
16 / 35

OL Jaylon Moore

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
17 / 35

CB Dontae Johnson

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
18 / 35

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
19 / 35

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Meg Williams/49ers
T Trent Williams
20 / 35

T Trent Williams

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle, FB Kyle Juszczyk
21 / 35

TE George Kittle, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Trenton Cannon
22 / 35

RB Trenton Cannon

Meg Williams/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
23 / 35

TE Charlie Woerner

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
24 / 35

DL Samson Ebukam

Meg Williams/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
25 / 35

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
26 / 35

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
27 / 35

OL Jake Brendel

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
28 / 35

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance
29 / 35

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
30 / 35

LS Taybor Pepper

Meg Williams/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
31 / 35

RB JaMycal Hasty

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
32 / 35

WR Jauan Jennings

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
33 / 35

WR Trent Sherfield

Meg Williams/49ers
S Jaquiski Tartt
34 / 35

S Jaquiski Tartt

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
35 / 35

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Press Pass

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Where Do 49ers Stand in Latest Power Rankings?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Defensive Playmakers Receive High Marks from PFF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping #SFvsJAX

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Sit or Start, Fantasy Options for 49ers vs. Jaguars

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Greenlaw, Tartt and Mitchell

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Deebo Samuel Receives NFC Recognition

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping Everything from 49ers Dominant Win Over Rams

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Place Former First-Round Pick on IR

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers O-Lines Lands in Top 10 of PFF's Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Likely Without Mohamed Sanu, Tavon Wilson for 'MNF'

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Week 9 Game Recap, Dee Ford Placed on IR

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising