Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Week 12 Win Over the Vikings

New and Notable
49ers Run Their Way Into Sixth Seed Following Win Over Vikings
Sunday's NFC showdown against the Minnesota Vikings was not for the faint of heart following a back-and-forth battle that ultimately finished in San Francisco's favor. After a shaky start, San Francisco was able to go toe-to-toe with Minnesota's high-powered offense while the 49ers defense was able to capitalize on turnovers and hold off any hopes of a last-minute comeback. Coming off of Sunday's win, the 49ers have posted three-straight games of 30-plus points. San Francisco has now improved their record to 6-5 and currently occupy the sixth seed in the NFC playoff picture.
Here are a few takeaways from the game:
- Per Elias Sports Bureau, Deebo Samuel is the first wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to score a rushing touchdown in three-straight games.
- San Francisco's defense managed to slow down Minnesota's high-powered offense. Kirk Cousins and Co. were limited to 318 yards and their offensive unit recorded two fumbles and an interception on the day.
- Brandon Aiyuk led the 49ers with 91 yards on three targets. The receiver has registered 245 yards on 20 receptions and two touchdowns over the last four games.
- Both Samuel (groin) and Dre Greenlaw (groin) will undergo an MRI when the team returns to the SAP Performance Facility on Monday.
Deebo Samuel Amasses First-Career 1,000-Yard Season
With a 12-yard reception from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo against the Minnesota Vikings, Deebo Samuel has amassed his first-career 1,000-yard season.
Needing just six yards after only hauling in one reception in Week 11, Garoppolo completed the throw to the receiver in the third quarter leading Samuel to accomplish the feat.
The third-year wideout becomes the first 49ers wide receiver to notch a 1,000-yard season since Anquan Boldin in 2014 (1,062) and the first 49ers player since George Kittle did so in 2019 (1,053).
Is Trent Williams Having His Best Season Yet?
After eight Pro Bowls in his 11 years in the NFL, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan believes that Trent Williams' 2021 campaign has been his best yet.
Age has not hindered Williams' performance; rather, at 33-years-old, each year has lent growth, experience and wisdom for the veteran.
"You look at his age, he's still to me the most talented guy," said Shanahan. "I don't see many people more talented than him. So usually when, as you get older in age, the talent goes and you still can execute a level with wisdom and experience. But I see the same talent and I think he's got a lot more wisdom and experience."
