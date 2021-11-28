Deebo Samuel Amasses First-Career 1,000-Yard Season

Nov 28, 2021 at 03:42 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

DEEBO-STAT-1000-16x9

With a 12-yard reception from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo against the Minnesota Vikings, Deebo Samuel has amassed his first-career 1,000-yard season.

Needing just six yards after only hauling in one reception in Week 11, Garoppolo completed the throw to the receiver in the third quarter leading Samuel to accomplish the feat.

The third-year wideout becomes the first 49ers wide receiver to notch a 1,000-yard season since Anquan Boldin in 2014 (1,062) and the first 49ers player since George Kittle did so in 2019 (1,053).

"I haven't seen many (players like Samuel) in the NFL," Garoppolo said. "It's a unique talent, just durability of the guy, the route running ability, the mental capacity, just to keep everything in his head that he has to do on a week-to-week basis. It's really impressive. I mean, the dude can play multiple positions and he's earned everything he's gotten."

Entering into Sunday's game, Samuel ranked second in the NFL with 994 receiving yards, only behind Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp (1,141). Samuel also added nine-total touchdowns while averaging over 18 yards per reception and leads the league in yards per touch (16.0) and yards after the catch (517).

To vote Samuel into his first NFL Pro Bowl, visit NFL.com/ProBowl.

Related Content

news

49ers Run Their Way Into Sixth Seed Following Win Over Vikings

Takeaways from the 49ers 34-26 victory over Minnesota and injury updates on Deebo Samuel, Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw and others.
news

Live Blog: Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 12)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's Week 12 matchup at Levi's® Stadium.
news

Elijah Mitchell, Dre Greenlaw Active vs. Vikings

A look at who's in and who's out in the NFC showdown between the 49ers and Vikings.
news

Is Trent Williams Having His Best Season Yet?

Kyle Shanahan called Williams "the most talented" tackle in the NFL and believes he's having the best season of his 11-year career.
Advertising