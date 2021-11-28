Deebo Samuel Amasses First-Career 1,000-Yard Season

With a 12-yard reception from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo against the Minnesota Vikings, Deebo Samuel has amassed his first-career 1,000-yard season.

Needing just six yards after only hauling in one reception in Week 11, Garoppolo completed the throw to the receiver in the third quarter leading Samuel to accomplish the feat.

The third-year wideout becomes the first 49ers wide receiver to notch a 1,000-yard season since Anquan Boldin in 2014 (1,062) and the first 49ers player since George Kittle did so in 2019 (1,053).

"I haven't seen many (players like Samuel) in the NFL," Garoppolo said. "It's a unique talent, just durability of the guy, the route running ability, the mental capacity, just to keep everything in his head that he has to do on a week-to-week basis. It's really impressive. I mean, the dude can play multiple positions and he's earned everything he's gotten."

Entering into Sunday's game, Samuel ranked second in the NFL with 994 receiving yards, only behind Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp (1,141). Samuel also added nine-total touchdowns while averaging over 18 yards per reception and leads the league in yards per touch (16.0) and yards after the catch (517).