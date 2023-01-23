Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Divisional Round Win vs. the Cowboys

New and Notable

49ers Advance to the NFC Championship; 6 Takeaways from #DALvsSF

The ninth meeting in the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers playoff rivalry lived up to hype of the previous eight heated chapters. In a defensive battle, San Francisco edged past Dallas by holding them to just six points in the second half and with a clutch fourth quarter rushing touchdown by running back Christian McCaffrey. With the win, the 49ers have punched their ticket to their third conference championship in the last four years.