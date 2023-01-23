Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Divisional Round Win vs. the Cowboys

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, January 23rd.
49ers Advance to the NFC Championship; 6 Takeaways from #DALvsSF
The ninth meeting in the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers playoff rivalry lived up to hype of the previous eight heated chapters. In a defensive battle, San Francisco edged past Dallas by holding them to just six points in the second half and with a clutch fourth quarter rushing touchdown by running back Christian McCaffrey. With the win, the 49ers have punched their ticket to their third conference championship in the last four years.
San Francisco 49ers to Face Philadelphia Eagles in NFC Championship
On Saturday night, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants 38-7 and punched their ticket the the NFC Championship Game.
As the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoff picture, the Eagles will host the title match.
On Sunday night, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-12, solidifying their place in the title game..
What the 49ers and Cowboys Had to Say Following the Divisional Round Win
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 in the Divisional Round matchup at Levi's® Stadium. Here's what the teams had to say following the contest:
