Morning Report: Recapping #SFvsJAX

49ers Overcome Short Week and Travel to Dominate Jaguars

On a cross country trip on a short week and an early kickoff, the San Francisco 49ers took care of business on the road in a commanding 30-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 49ers led wire-to-wire, and by as many as 27 points, prior to a garbage time touchdown by Jaguars running back James Robinson. The victory evens out San Francisco's record to .500 now 11 weeks into the season.

"I think we've been good on the road. I think we've been good going to the East Coast," Kyle Shanahan said postgame. "We knew how much our backs were against the wall before that Rams game. And we also knew that meant nothing if we couldn't win today. I get how it looks, but I don't think it was very hard to get the guys attention and get ready to play. We knew how that felt when we were losing games and how much better it felt against the Rams and we didn't want that to end today."