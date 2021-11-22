Morning Report: Recapping #SFvsJAX

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, November 22.
New and Notable
49ers Overcome Short Week and Travel to Dominate Jaguars
On a cross country trip on a short week and an early kickoff, the San Francisco 49ers took care of business on the road in a commanding 30-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 49ers led wire-to-wire, and by as many as 27 points, prior to a garbage time touchdown by Jaguars running back James Robinson. The victory evens out San Francisco's record to .500 now 11 weeks into the season.
"I think we've been good on the road. I think we've been good going to the East Coast," Kyle Shanahan said postgame. "We knew how much our backs were against the wall before that Rams game. And we also knew that meant nothing if we couldn't win today. I get how it looks, but I don't think it was very hard to get the guys attention and get ready to play. We knew how that felt when we were losing games and how much better it felt against the Rams and we didn't want that to end today."
Jimmy Garoppolo Reaches 10,000-Career Passing Yards
Entering Sunday's game needing just 22 passing yards, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo surpassed 10,000-career passing yards on the Week 11 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Garoppolo finished his outing against the Jaguars completing 16-of-22 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns for a season-high 126.3 quarterback rating. While taking a sizable lead in Sunday's contest, the 49ers were able to relieve Garoppolo of his duties and lean on their run game in the 30-10 rout over the Jaguars.
Nick Bosa Surpasses 2019 Sack Total in Trevor Lawrence Takedown
With back-to-back fourth quarter sacks against rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Nick Bosa has tied his 2019 sack total of nine in just 10 games of play.
Bosa has been off to a productive start to the year while returning from a season-ending ACL tear in Week 2 of the 2020 season. Entering into Sunday's game, Bosa amassed 31 tackles, two forced fumbles and a pass defensed in addition to his eight sacks that were the eighth-most in the NFL and third-most in the NFC.
His 19 quarterback hits in 2021 were tied for the fifth-most in the NFL this season and his 13 tackles for loss were tied for the most.
Deebo Samuel and 49ers Enter Record Books Following Win Over Jaguars
San Francisco is continuing to stack wins, coming off of a decisive 30-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Offensively, the 49ers were able to move the ball around and jumpstart its ground game. Meanwhile, San Francisco's defense held Jacksonville out of the end zone for almost the entirety of the contest and were able to force favorable turnovers. Here are a few stats and figures from the 49ers win:
- Head coach Kyle Shanahan improved to 4-2 in his career against the AFC South and 2-0 against the Jaguars.
- According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the team's 13:05 drive to start the game was the longest in the NFL since the Tennessee Oilers had a 13:27 drive at Dallas Cowboys (11/27/97)
- Deebo Samuel's 994 receiving yards on the season are the fifth-most through 10 games in franchise history.
- Nick Bosa notched three tackles and 2.0 sacks on the day. He leads the team with a single season career-high 10.0 sacks on the season and has 19.0 sacks in his career.
