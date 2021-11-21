Jimmy Garoppolo Reaches 10,000-Career Passing Yards

Nov 21, 2021 at 02:49 PM
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

Entering Sunday's game needing just 22 passing yards, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo surpassed 10,000-career passing yards on the Week 11 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Garoppolo finished his outing against the Jaguars completing 16-of-22 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns for a season-high 126.3 quarterback rating. While taking a sizeable lead in Sunday's contest, the 49ers were able to relieve Garoppolo of his duties and lean on their run game in the 30-10 rout over the Jaguars.

"I thought he played well," Kyle Shanahan said postgame. "He was very efficient. I think he made the right plays. Protected the ball most importantly. He did what he had to do for us to win."

On the year, Garoppolo has completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 2,112 yards and 12 touchdowns through nine active games this season. He's also rushed for 31 yards and three more scores.

Since joining the 49ers in a trade with the New England Patriots back in 2017, Garoppolo has amassed 9,288 yards and 58 passing touchdowns.

"I honestly had no idea. That's pretty cool," Garoppolo said.

Congrats, Jimmy.

