Deebo Samuel and 49ers Enter Record Books Following Win Over Jaguars

San Francisco is continuing to stack wins, coming off of a decisive 30-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Offensively, the 49ers were able to move the ball around and jumpstart its ground game. Meanwhile, San Francisco's defense held Jacksonville out of the end zone for almost the entirety of the contest and were able to force favorable turnovers. Here are a few stats and figures from the 49ers win.
Team Notes
- The 49ers improved to 4-2 overall against the Jaguars, including a 2-2 record on the road.
- San Francisco has won each of the past four meetings between the two teams.
- The 49ers earned their first win at TIAA Bank Field.
- Head coach Kyle Shanahan improved to 4-2 in his career against the AFC South and 2-0 against the Jaguars.
Offensive Notes
- The 49ers offense opened the game with a 20-play, 87-yard drive that lasted 13:05 and was capped off by a 20-yard field goal from kicker Robbie Gould.
- According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the team's 13:05 drive was the longest in the NFL since the Tennessee Oilers had a 13:27 drive at Dallas Cowboys (11/27/97).
Player Notes
- Samuel hauled in one reception for 15 yards, while adding seven carries for a career-high 79 yards and one rushing touchdown.
- Samuel has now registered one rushing touchdown in back-to-back games for the second time in his career [vs. Los Angeles Rams (12/21/19) and at Seattle Seahawks (12/29/19)].
- Samuel's 994 receiving yards on the season are the fifth-most through 10 games in franchise history.
Most Receiving Yards by a Member of the 49ers In Games 1-10 in Franchise History
|Rank
|Player
|Season
|Yards
|1.
|Jerry Rice
|1990
|1,052
|2.
|Jerry Rice
|1989
|1,043
|3.
|Jerry Rice
|1995
|1,037
|4.
|Jerry Rice
|1986
|1,030
|5.
|Deebo Samuel
|2021
|994
- Combined with his three rushing touchdowns as a rookie in 2019, Samuel is the second wide receiver ever with three-or-more rushing touchdowns in two of his first three seasons in the Super Bowl Era, according to the Elias Sports Bureau [Frank Jackson (1961-62)].
- Samuel's 79 rushing yards are the most by a 49ers wide receiver in a single game since 1960.
Most Rushing Yards by a 49ers Wide Receiver
|Rank
|Player
|Game
|Yards
|1.
|Deebo Samuel
|vs. Jax. (11/21/21)
|79
|2.
|WR Freddie Solomon
|vs. Atl. (10/21/79)
|68
|3.
|WR Freddie Solomon
|at NO (11/25/84)
|47
|4.
|Jerry Rice
|vs. Atl. (9/19/93)
|43
|5.
|WR Freddie Solomon
|at Det. (12/17/78)
|42
- Garoppolo completed 16 of 22 attempts (72.7 percent) for 176 yards and two touchdowns for a passer rating of 126.3.
- With the performance, Garoppolo eclipsed the 10,000 career passing yards mark, and has 10,154 passing yards.
- Aiyuk registered seven receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown. He now has three touchdowns on the season and eight in his career.
- Kittle registered four receptions for 34 yards and one touchdown. He now has three touchdowns on the season and 17 in his career.
- Kittle has registered one touchdown reception in three consecutive weeks for the first time in his career, becoming the first member of the 49ers to do so since wide receiver Dante Pettis in Weeks 12-14 of 2018.
- Norman registered one tackle and one forced fumble on the day.
- Norman extended his single season career high with six forced fumbles on the season and 19 in his career.
- His six forced fumbles on the season is the second-most by a member of the 49ers in a single season since 1994 [Roy Barker (8 - 1996)].
Most Forced Fumbles in a Single Season Since 1994
|Rank
|Player
|Season
|Forced Fumbles
|1.
|DE Roy Barker
|1996
|8
|2.
|CB Josh Norman
|2021
|6
|3.
|LB Ahmad Brooks
|2009
|5
- Warner registered seven tackles and one fumble recovery.
- It marked the second fumble recovery of the season and fifth fumble recovery of Warner's career.
- Bosa notched three tackles and 2.0 sacks on the day. He leads the team with a single season career-high 10.0 sacks on the season and has 19.0 sacks in his career.
- Bosa has now registered 2.0-or-more sacks for the third time this season and the fifth time in his career.
- Key finished the game with two tackles and 1.0 sack. He now has 3.0 sacks on the season and 6.0 in his career. He has registered 1.0 sack in three-consecutive games for the first time in his career.
- Key is the first member of the 49ers with 1.0-or-more sacks in three-consecutive games since DL Arik Armstead in Weeks 10-12 of 2019.
- Sherfield recovered a Jaguars wide receiver Tavon Austin muffed punt, marking the fourth special teams fumble recovery of his career.