Nick Bosa Surpasses 2019 Sack Total in Trevor Lawrence Takedown

With back-to-back fourth quarter sacks against rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ has tied his 2019 sack total of nine in just 10 games of play.

Bosa has been off to a productive start to the year while returning from a season-ending ACL tear in Week 2 of the 2020 season. Entering into Sunday's game, Bosa amassed 31 tackles, two forced fumbles and a pass defensed in addition to his eight sacks that were the eighth-most in the NFL and third-most in the NFC.

His 19 quarterback hits in 2021 were tied for the fifth-most in the NFL this season and his 13 tackles for loss were tied for the most.

During Bosa's nine-sack campaign, he went on to be named Defensive Rookie of the Year en route to a Super Bowl appearance. This time around, Bosa makes a strong case for being considered in the Comeback Player of the Year discussions. It's worth noting, the last 49ers player to receive Comeback Player of the Year recognition was running back Garrison Hearst in 2001.

"Nick has been outstanding," veteran left tackle Trent Williams said back in August. "I don't know how he could have gotten stronger, but he did. Very few people come back from a major injury and are better than they were when they left. I played Nick before he left and played him when he got back, and he is better."

If Bosa continues on his current pace, the pass rusher will surpass 17 sacks on the year, marking the first member of the 49ers to reach that mark since pass rusher Tim Harris in 1992. Harris is currently third on the franchise's single-season all-time sack leaders list.

Aldon Smith currently owns the franchise record for most sacks in a single season with 19.5. If Bosa continues on the level he is on, Smith's record might not be too far out of reach for the former first round pick.