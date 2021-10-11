Morning Report: Recapping 49ers vs. Cardinals in Week 5

New and Notable

49ers Get Aggressive in Trey Lance's First Start But Not Enough vs. Cards

The story going into Sunday was third-overall pick Trey Lance making his first start under center for the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional showdown against the Arizona Cardinals. While the rookie had some impressive moments, San Francisco's efforts weren't enough against the now-5-0 Cardinals.

"We've got to play better football to win those games. We've lost three in a row. I think they were three games that we could have won," Kyle Shanahan said postgame. "They were good teams, not to take anything away from those guys, I thought we had every opportunity to win those three games and that's more about us than anyone else. Those penalties in some crucial situations, not being able to convert on some third and fourth downs, having the turnovers and not getting enough turnovers - those things make it hard to win.