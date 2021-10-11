Morning Report: Recapping 49ers vs. Cardinals in Week 5

Good Morning Faithful,
49ers Get Aggressive in Trey Lance's First Start But Not Enough vs. Cards
The story going into Sunday was third-overall pick Trey Lance making his first start under center for the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional showdown against the Arizona Cardinals. While the rookie had some impressive moments, San Francisco's efforts weren't enough against the now-5-0 Cardinals.
"We've got to play better football to win those games. We've lost three in a row. I think they were three games that we could have won," Kyle Shanahan said postgame. "They were good teams, not to take anything away from those guys, I thought we had every opportunity to win those three games and that's more about us than anyone else. Those penalties in some crucial situations, not being able to convert on some third and fourth downs, having the turnovers and not getting enough turnovers - those things make it hard to win.
Assessing Trey Lance's First Half vs. Cardinals
It was not the ideal start for Trey Lance or the 49ers to kick off Sunday's contest. The rookie's first three drives resulted in turnovers. The first, an overthrown pass intended for Travis Benjamin was intercepted by Cardinals safety Budda Baker on the rookie's opening drive. The second and third came by way of turnover on downs, but the latter was an encouraging drive overall.
Lance led the 49ers 93 yards to Arizona's 1 yard line. The drive featured a beauty of a throw to Deebo Samuel for a 26-yard pickup and a dart of a third down throw to Brandon Aiyuk to extend the 49ers series. At the goal line on 4th-and-1, Lance kept the ball and bounced to the outside but was stopped inches from the line to force a turnover on downs.
Through the first half, Lance completed 5-of-11 passes for 63 yards and an interception. He's added 49 yards on the ground on nine attempts.
Jimmy Garoppolo Spotted Working Out at State Farm Stadium 👀
Despite officially being ruled out on Friday, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo still made the trip to Glendale as the 49ers are set to face off against the Arizona Cardinals.
Ahead of pregame warmups, Garoppolo was spotted on the field at State Farm Stadium working out with trainers. The veteran quarterback was seen working on his drop backs and throwing some short passes while also rehabbing off to the side, an encouraging sign of his progress.
