Assessing Trey Lance's First Half vs. Cardinals

Oct 10, 2021 at 03:04 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

It was not the ideal start for ﻿Trey Lance﻿ or the 49ers to kick off Sunday's contest. The rookie's first three drives resulted in turnovers. The first, an overthrown pass intended for ﻿Travis Benjamin﻿ was intercepted by Cardinals safety Budda Baker on the rookie's opening drive. The second and third came by way of turnover on downs, but the latter was an encouraging drive overall.

Lance led the 49ers 93 yards to Arizona's 1-yard line. The drive featured a beauty of a throw to ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ for a 26-yard pickup and a dart of a third down throw to ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ to extend the 49ers series. At the goal line on 4th-and-1, Lance kept the ball and bounced to the outside but was stopped inches from the line to force a turnover on downs.

Through the first half, Lance has completed 5-of-11 passes for 63 yards and an interception. He's added 49 yards on the ground on nine attempts.

The 49ers enter the second half trailing 10-0 as Arizona will get the ball to start the third quarter.

