Jimmy Garoppolo Spotted Working Out at State Farm Stadium 👀

Despite officially being ruled out on Friday, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo still made the trip to Glendale as the 49ers are set to face off against the Arizona Cardinals.

Ahead of pregame warmups, Garoppolo was spotted on the field at State Farm Stadium working out with trainers. The veteran quarterback was seen working on his drop backs and throwing some short passes while also rehabbing off to the side, an encouraging sign of his progress.

Garoppolo spent the week attempting to work his way back from a calf injury suffered in the first drive of San Francisco's Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Garoppolo acknowledged that he'd be "battling through" the injury if he were to play. After missing all three of the 49ers practices this week, head coach Kyle Shanahan decided to pull the plug on the quarterback, giving rookie Trey Lance his first look at starting reps.

The 49ers experienced a similar situation last season, as Garoppolo prematurely returned to the field from a high-ankle sprain in the 49ers Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Garoppolo went 7-of-17 for 77 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions before being sidelined for the remainder of the contest.

Now with a full week of practice and a game plan catered to the rookie, Lance is set to make his highly anticipated start with Garoppolo on the sideline. He is coming off of a 157-yard, two-touchdown outing in the second half of the 49ers Week 4 loss to Seattle.

Shanahan alluded that once healthy, Garoppolo is expected to retain his starting job. The team will enter their Bye in Week 6 before returning home to host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, which offers the veteran quarterback extra time to recover in his return to the field.