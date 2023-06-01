Powered By

Morning Report: QB Brock Purdy Recovery Updates

Jun 01, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, June 1st.

New and Notable

John Lynch 'Encouraged' Following Brock Purdy's First Throwing Session

It's so far, so good for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who took the next step in his recovery process earlier this week, from a UCL repair surgery.

The second-year pro suffered a torn UCL in his right arm in the NFC Championship Game versus the Philadelphia Eagles and underwent an internal brace procedure in early March.

Brock Purdy Takes Next Step in Recovery in Week 2 of OTAs | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

PG&E Employee Volunteers Join Students for STEAM Champions 

PG&E employees brought the energy to our classrooms as they helped students think creatively during an art lesson at Levi's® Stadium.

Patrick Willis Inducted into Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame

View some of the best photos of Patrick Willis and other Bay Area legends during the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame Enshrinement Dinner.

