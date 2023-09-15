Morning Report: Previewing Week 2 Against the Los Angeles Rams

Shanahan Talks Rams Familiarity, Game Planning for Stafford and Donald

The next chapter of the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams rivalry will be written on Sunday in the teams' first meeting of the year. The red and gold are riding an eight-game regular season win streak headed into their Week 2 matchup while the Rams had the San Francisco's number in the 2022 NFC Championship Game. Late season encounters between these two clubs typically are high stakes and extremely competitive.