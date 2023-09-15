Powered By

Morning Report: Previewing Week 2 Against the Los Angeles Rams

Sep 15, 2023 at 08:38 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, September 15th.

New and Notable

Brock Purdy Prepares for First Start vs. the Rams

Last time the San Francisco 49ers traveled to SoFi Stadium, running back Christian McCaffrey made history in his first outing against the Los Angeles Rams as a member of the red and gold. He became just the fourth player in the Super Bowl era to complete the touchdown trifecta in a single game, throwing, catching and running in the rock for a score, and his efforts helped San Francisco secure their eighth-straight regular season win over LA.

Learn More >>>

Ways to Watch and Listen: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams (Week 2)

The San Francisco 49ers will continue their season on the road in Los Angeles to take on the Rams. The Week 2 matchup is set to kick off at 1:05 pm PT on Sunday, September 17 at SoFi Stadium. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

Learn More >>>

5 Things to Know: Christian McCaffrey

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is one of the team's biggest offensive weapons. The dual-threat RB has averaged 119.7 scrimmage yards per game since becoming the 49ers full-time starter in Week 8 of the 2022 season.

Learn More >>>

A Tradition Fit for the Silver Screen: How Clelin Ferrell Prepares for Gameday

In the world of football, pregame rituals are as diverse as the players themselves. While some athletes rely on superstitions such as wearing lucky gear or listening to a specific song, defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell has carved out a distinctive niche for himself with a ritual that takes him far from the football field and into the world of cinema.

Learn More >>>

Visit Like a Pro: Deommodore Lenoir's Perfect Itinerary for LA

Drafting with the Pros: 49ers Players Select Their Favorites

Visit like a pro with San Francisco 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir﻿'s itinerary for the best day in Los Angeles, California.

The 49ers defensive star grew up in Southern California and his roots are in the city of LA. Some of Lenoir's favorite memories of his hometown include living with his 21 siblings and playing with them outside in his neighborhood. Lenoir started playing youth football in south Los Angeles and scored three touchdowns as a running back in his first-ever football game at South Park Recreation Center.

Learn More >>>

Shanahan Talks Rams Familiarity, Game Planning for Stafford and Donald

The next chapter of the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams rivalry will be written on Sunday in the teams' first meeting of the year. The red and gold are riding an eight-game regular season win streak headed into their Week 2 matchup while the Rams had the San Francisco's number in the 2022 NFC Championship Game. Late season encounters between these two clubs typically are high stakes and extremely competitive.

Learn More >>>

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers Players Put in the Work Ahead of Week 2 Against the Rams

View the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as players prepared for their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

2023 San Francisco 49ers
1 / 30

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
2 / 30

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens, DT Javon Kinlaw
3 / 30

DL Kevin Givens, DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
4 / 30

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
5 / 30

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Christian McCaffrey
6 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Shemar Jean-Charles
7 / 30

CB Shemar Jean-Charles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
8 / 30

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks, LB Curtis Robinson, CB Isaiah Oliver
9 / 30

LB Oren Burks, LB Curtis Robinson, CB Isaiah Oliver

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
10 / 30

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
11 / 30

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
12 / 30

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
13 / 30

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
14 / 30

LB Dee Winters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
15 / 30

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
16 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
17 / 30

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
18 / 30

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
19 / 30

CB Samuel Womack III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
20 / 30

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
21 / 30

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
22 / 30

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, WR Willie Snead IV
23 / 30

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, WR Willie Snead IV

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
24 / 30

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
25 / 30

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
26 / 30

QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
27 / 30

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
28 / 30

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
29 / 30

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
30 / 30

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: McCaffrey, Aiyuk Land NFL Week 1 Awards

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Claim Top Spot on Latest NFL Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Top PFF Performers from #SFvsPIT

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 30-7 Win in Pittsburgh

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Looking Ahead to #SFvsPIT

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Meet the 49ers New Team Captains

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Where Do the 49ers Land in Week 1 Power Rankings?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Look Ahead at First Game of the Regular Season

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Previewing Week 1 Against the Pittsburgh Steelers 

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Lynch and Shanahan Detail 53-Man Roster Decisions

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Initial 53-Man Roster

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising