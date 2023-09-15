Morning Report: Previewing Week 2 Against the Los Angeles Rams

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, September 15th.
Brock Purdy Prepares for First Start vs. the Rams
Last time the San Francisco 49ers traveled to SoFi Stadium, running back Christian McCaffrey made history in his first outing against the Los Angeles Rams as a member of the red and gold. He became just the fourth player in the Super Bowl era to complete the touchdown trifecta in a single game, throwing, catching and running in the rock for a score, and his efforts helped San Francisco secure their eighth-straight regular season win over LA.
Ways to Watch and Listen: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams (Week 2)
The San Francisco 49ers will continue their season on the road in Los Angeles to take on the Rams. The Week 2 matchup is set to kick off at 1:05 pm PT on Sunday, September 17 at SoFi Stadium. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
5 Things to Know: Christian McCaffrey
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is one of the team's biggest offensive weapons. The dual-threat RB has averaged 119.7 scrimmage yards per game since becoming the 49ers full-time starter in Week 8 of the 2022 season.
A Tradition Fit for the Silver Screen: How Clelin Ferrell Prepares for Gameday
In the world of football, pregame rituals are as diverse as the players themselves. While some athletes rely on superstitions such as wearing lucky gear or listening to a specific song, defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell has carved out a distinctive niche for himself with a ritual that takes him far from the football field and into the world of cinema.
Visit Like a Pro: Deommodore Lenoir's Perfect Itinerary for LA
Drafting with the Pros: 49ers Players Select Their Favorites
Visit like a pro with San Francisco 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir's itinerary for the best day in Los Angeles, California.
The 49ers defensive star grew up in Southern California and his roots are in the city of LA. Some of Lenoir's favorite memories of his hometown include living with his 21 siblings and playing with them outside in his neighborhood. Lenoir started playing youth football in south Los Angeles and scored three touchdowns as a running back in his first-ever football game at South Park Recreation Center.
Shanahan Talks Rams Familiarity, Game Planning for Stafford and Donald
The next chapter of the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams rivalry will be written on Sunday in the teams' first meeting of the year. The red and gold are riding an eight-game regular season win streak headed into their Week 2 matchup while the Rams had the San Francisco's number in the 2022 NFC Championship Game. Late season encounters between these two clubs typically are high stakes and extremely competitive.
View the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as players prepared for their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
