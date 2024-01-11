Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers Playoff Picture 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, January 11th.
Williams, McCaffrey and Two More Make NFLPA Players' All-Pro Team
Awards season is upon us, and the San Francisco 49ers continue to be well represented when it comes to earning distinctions for the 2023 regular season. On Wednesday, the NFLPA released its list for the second-annual Players' All-Pro team, voted on exclusively by active NFL players, and four 49ers were recognized by their colleagues across the league as All-Pro caliber athletes.
Previewing the 49ers Potential Divisional Round Matchups
The San Francisco 49ers accomplished their first goal in their 2023 campaign, and that was securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
With the No. 1 seed locked up, the team has earned a first-round Bye with time to rest, recover and prepare for their postseason run. With the weekend off, the team will have the ability to watch Super Wild Card Weekend shake out to see who their potential Divisional Round opponent may be.
Faithful, Help Arik Armstead Receive the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award! 🏅
San Francisco 49ers team captain and leader in the community Arik Armstead is up for the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award, and the Faithful can help him reach the honor.
The NFLPA Alan Page Community Award is the highest honor that the NFLPA can bestow upon a player. The award annually recognizes one player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in his team city and/or hometown. Fans can vote here to have a say in which of this season's NFLPA Community MVPs will be selected as the five finalists for the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award. As an award for the players and by the players, the winner will be determined out of the five finalists through a league-wide vote by their NFL peers.
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Enter NFL Playoffs as Top Team in the NFC
The San Francisco 49ers are one of two teams in the playoff picture that will not be playing during Super Wild Card Weekend. With the NFC's No. 1 seed secured in Week 17, the 49ers regular season finale versus the Los Angeles Rams didn't have the same high stakes atmosphere of past meetings for either team involved. San Francisco opted to rest starting quarterback Brock Purdy and had most healthy starters on snap counts, while the Rams sidelined quarterback Matthew Stafford and a slew of veteran playmakers. Los Angeles made out with the narrow, one-point victory to close out 2023, and after sitting on their postseason fate for the last week, the 49ers are now able to focus all their attention on the NFL Playoffs.
