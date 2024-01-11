Powered By

Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers Playoff Picture 🗞️

Jan 11, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, January 11th.

New and Notable

Williams, McCaffrey and Two More Make NFLPA Players' All-Pro Team

Awards season is upon us, and the San Francisco 49ers continue to be well represented when it comes to earning distinctions for the 2023 regular season. On Wednesday, the NFLPA released its list for the second-annual Players' All-Pro team, voted on exclusively by active NFL players, and four 49ers were recognized by their colleagues across the league as All-Pro caliber athletes.

Learn More >>>

Previewing the 49ers Potential Divisional Round Matchups

The San Francisco 49ers accomplished their first goal in their 2023 campaign, and that was securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

With the No. 1 seed locked up, the team has earned a first-round Bye with time to rest, recover and prepare for their postseason run. With the weekend off, the team will have the ability to watch Super Wild Card Weekend shake out to see who their potential Divisional Round opponent may be.

Learn More >>>

Faithful, Help Arik Armstead Receive the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award! 🏅

San Francisco 49ers team captain and leader in the community Arik Armstead is up for the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award, and the Faithful can help him reach the honor.

The NFLPA Alan Page Community Award is the highest honor that the NFLPA can bestow upon a player. The award annually recognizes one player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in his team city and/or hometown. Fans can vote here to have a say in which of this season's NFLPA Community MVPs will be selected as the five finalists for the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award. As an award for the players and by the players, the winner will be determined out of the five finalists through a league-wide vote by their NFL peers.

Learn More >>>

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Enter NFL Playoffs as Top Team in the NFC

The San Francisco 49ers are one of two teams in the playoff picture that will not be playing during Super Wild Card Weekend. With the NFC's No. 1 seed secured in Week 17, the 49ers regular season finale versus the Los Angeles Rams didn't have the same high stakes atmosphere of past meetings for either team involved. San Francisco opted to rest starting quarterback Brock Purdy and had most healthy starters on snap counts, while the Rams sidelined quarterback Matthew Stafford and a slew of veteran playmakers. Los Angeles made out with the narrow, one-point victory to close out 2023, and after sitting on their postseason fate for the last week, the 49ers are now able to focus all their attention on the NFL Playoffs.

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

49ers Faithful Get Amped Up at Levi's® Stadium 📣

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

49ers Faithful
1 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
2 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 23

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 23

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 23

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
11 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
12 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
13 / 23

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 23

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
15 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
16 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
17 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
18 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
19 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
20 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
21 / 23

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
22 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
23 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco Game Images (Week 18)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 18 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's® Stadium.

QB Sam Darnold
1 / 40

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
2 / 40

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
3 / 40

S Tayler Hawkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
4 / 40

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
5 / 40

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
6 / 40

QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
7 / 40

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
8 / 40

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold, RB Elijah Mitchell
9 / 40

QB Sam Darnold, RB Elijah Mitchell

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
10 / 40

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
11 / 40

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
12 / 40

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
13 / 40

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
14 / 40

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
15 / 40

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, QB Sam Darnold
16 / 40

OL Jake Brendel, QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
17 / 40

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
18 / 40

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
19 / 40

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
20 / 40

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
21 / 40

S Tayler Hawkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
22 / 40

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
23 / 40

RB Elijah Mitchell

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
24 / 40

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
25 / 40

RB Jordan Mason

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
26 / 40

WR Ronnie Bell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Logan Ryan
27 / 40

S Logan Ryan

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
28 / 40

DL Kevin Givens

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
29 / 40

S Tayler Hawkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
30 / 40

WR Ronnie Bell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
31 / 40

CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
32 / 40

TE Brayden Willis

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Robert Beal Jr.
33 / 40

DL Robert Beal Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
34 / 40

WR Chris Conley

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Logan Ryan
35 / 40

S Logan Ryan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
36 / 40

TE Charlie Woerner

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Oren Burks
37 / 40

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley, RB Jordan Mason
38 / 40

WR Chris Conley, RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
39 / 40

OL Jake Brendel

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Logan Ryan
40 / 40

S Logan Ryan

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

Follow Us

Instagram

Tik Tok

Facebook

Youtube

SMS

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Check Out the 49ers 2024 Season Opponents 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Top PFF Grades Following #LARvsSF 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Loss to the Rams 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Check Out Which 49ers Made the Pro Bowl Games 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan's Game Plan for Brock Purdy in Week 18 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Christian McCaffrey 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Clinch the No. 1 Seed in the NFC  🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Prepare for #SFvsWAS 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates Heading into Week 17 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Week 16 Loss to the Ravens 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Scouting Report on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising