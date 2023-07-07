Powered By

Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers 2023 Matchups vs. the  Cardinals

Jul 07, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, July 7th.

New and Notable

49ers 2023 Opponent Preview: Arizona Cardinals

The 2022 campaign did not play out favorably for the Cardinals, who finished 4-13 on the year and in last place in the NFC West. The story of the season involved costly season-ending or significant injuries to starters and inconsistent play from all three phases, resulting in the team's first losing record since the 2019 season. Arizona closed out the year on a seven-game losing streak, and following the end of the regular season slate, parted ways with general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury

Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey Wows with Piano Solo at Zach Bryan Concert 🎹

San Francisco 49ers dual-threat running back Christian McCaffrey has proven just how talented he is on the gridiron, earning an All-Pro and two Pro Bowl honors throughout his six seasons in the NFL. Days ahead of the July 4th holiday weekend, McCaffrey showed that he is an equally talented musician.

Kyle Juszczyk Goes In-Depth on the Football Genius of Kyle Shanahan

Over the course of his nearly 20-year NFL coaching career, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has been tabbed as an offensive genius for complex scheme, meticulous game planning and ability to play to the strengths of his offensive weapons.

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Wide Receivers

Each week leading up to training camp, 49ers.com is continuing its breakdown of the team's position groups as we get closer to the season. In this installment of the 2023 roster breakdown, we will take a look at the team's wide receivers and see which players have emerged as young leaders since the end of the 2022 season.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers Players Coach 2023 Football Camp for the Stars

Offensive lineman Matt Pryor and running back Jordan Mason taught football fundamentals to athletes with Down syndrome to make the game fun and accessible to all.

OL Matt Pryor
1 / 24

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason, OL Matt Pryor
2 / 24

RB Jordan Mason, OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
3 / 24

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 Football Camp for the Stars
4 / 24

2023 Football Camp for the Stars

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
5 / 24

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 Football Camp for the Stars
6 / 24

2023 Football Camp for the Stars

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
7 / 24

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
8 / 24

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason, OL Matt Pryor
9 / 24

RB Jordan Mason, OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
10 / 24

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor, RB Jordan Mason
11 / 24

OL Matt Pryor, RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
12 / 24

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
13 / 24

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason, OL Matt Pryor
14 / 24

RB Jordan Mason, OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
15 / 24

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor, Steve Mariucci
16 / 24

OL Matt Pryor, Steve Mariucci

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
17 / 24

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason, OL Matt Pryor
18 / 24

RB Jordan Mason, OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor, RB Jordan Mason
19 / 24

OL Matt Pryor, RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
20 / 24

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason, OL Matt Pryor
21 / 24

RB Jordan Mason, OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
22 / 24

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Steve Mariucci, RB Jordan Mason
23 / 24

Steve Mariucci, RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
24 / 24

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Armstead Academic Project's Kick Off for Kids 2023 Gala

View images of Arik Armstead's Inaugural Kick Off For Kids Gala, where sponsors, attendees and the Sacramento community raised over $250,000 for education equity.

QB Trey Lance, WR Jauan Jennings, Dr. John York, DL Arik Armstead, DL Alex Barrett
1 / 8

QB Trey Lance, WR Jauan Jennings, Dr. John York, DL Arik Armstead, DL Alex Barrett

RF Photography/Arik Armstead Academic Project
DL Arik Armstead
2 / 8

DL Arik Armstead

RF Photography/Arik Armstead Academic Project
Arik Armstead Academic Project Interim Director Aila Malik
3 / 8

Arik Armstead Academic Project Interim Director Aila Malik

RF Photography/Arik Armstead Academic Project
Armstead Academic Project's Kick Off for Kids 2023 Gala
4 / 8

Armstead Academic Project's Kick Off for Kids 2023 Gala

RF Photography/Arik Armstead Academic Project
DL Arik Armstead
5 / 8

DL Arik Armstead

RF Photography/Arik Armstead Academic Project
Mayor of Sacramento Darrell Steinberg, DL Arik Armstead
6 / 8

Mayor of Sacramento Darrell Steinberg, DL Arik Armstead

RF Photography/Arik Armstead Academic Project
Mayor of Sacramento Darrell Steinberg, DL Arik Armstead
7 / 8

Mayor of Sacramento Darrell Steinberg, DL Arik Armstead

RF Photography/Arik Armstead Academic Project
DL Arik Armstead
8 / 8

DL Arik Armstead

RF Photography/Arik Armstead Academic Project
