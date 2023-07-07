Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers 2023 Matchups vs. the  Cardinals

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
49ers 2023 Opponent Preview: Arizona Cardinals
The 2022 campaign did not play out favorably for the Cardinals, who finished 4-13 on the year and in last place in the NFC West. The story of the season involved costly season-ending or significant injuries to starters and inconsistent play from all three phases, resulting in the team's first losing record since the 2019 season. Arizona closed out the year on a seven-game losing streak, and following the end of the regular season slate, parted ways with general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury
Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey Wows with Piano Solo at Zach Bryan Concert 🎹
San Francisco 49ers dual-threat running back Christian McCaffrey has proven just how talented he is on the gridiron, earning an All-Pro and two Pro Bowl honors throughout his six seasons in the NFL. Days ahead of the July 4th holiday weekend, McCaffrey showed that he is an equally talented musician.
Kyle Juszczyk Goes In-Depth on the Football Genius of Kyle Shanahan
Over the course of his nearly 20-year NFL coaching career, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has been tabbed as an offensive genius for complex scheme, meticulous game planning and ability to play to the strengths of his offensive weapons.
49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Wide Receivers
Each week leading up to training camp, 49ers.com is continuing its breakdown of the team's position groups as we get closer to the season. In this installment of the 2023 roster breakdown, we will take a look at the team's wide receivers and see which players have emerged as young leaders since the end of the 2022 season.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Offensive lineman Matt Pryor and running back Jordan Mason taught football fundamentals to athletes with Down syndrome to make the game fun and accessible to all.
View images of Arik Armstead's Inaugural Kick Off For Kids Gala, where sponsors, attendees and the Sacramento community raised over $250,000 for education equity.