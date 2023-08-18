Powered By

Morning Report: Previewing Preseason Week 2 vs. the Broncos 

Aug 18, 2023 at 10:10 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, August 18th.

New and Notable

Defense Keeps Up the Pressure; Tyrion Davis-Price Shows Up Big in Year 2

Thursday's practice marked the first time quarterback Brock Purdy had thrown for three-straight days since rejoining the San Francisco 49ers for live-action following his offseason elbow surgery. The second-year QB began training on a pitch count and had his practice restrictions removed heading into the start of the second week of the preseason.

Ways to Watch and Listen: San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos (Preseason Week 2)

The San Francisco 49ers will continue their preseason slate at home against the Denver Broncos. The matchup is set to kick off at 5:30 pm PT on Saturday, August 19. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

Shanahan Shares Lineup Details vs. Broncos; Defense Dominates Mid-Week Workout

Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks opened up his press conference on Tuesday in a complimentary manner, highlighting his unit's bounce back energy following the team's 34-7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

"The energy was there. There was great communication, and the ones then playing the game," Wilks said. "It was good to see them get back in the rhythm. And then, as (head coach) Kyle (Shanahan) mentioned, the twos and threes persevered through and got better. So, I don't want to give a number, but I was very pleased with how they responded."

In My Own Words: Training Camp and the First Day of Pads

Cornerback Isaiah Oliver has agreed to document his first offseason, training camp and preseason with the San Francisco 49ers after joining the team in free agency. Over the course of the next few weeks, Oliver will share a first-person account of each of his experiences of these big events leading up to the start of the regular season. Below is his second blog entry detailing daily training camp practices at the SAP Performance Facility and putting the pads on for the first time as a 49ers player.

Brock Purdy Rejoins the Ones to Begin Broncos Week

Quarterback Brock Purdy returned to the SAP Performance Facility on Tuesday afternoon fully cleared of practice restrictions following his offseason elbow surgery. The procedure was to repair the injury sustained to his UCL in the NFC Championship Game, effectively ending his 2022 campaign.

Brock Purdy Practice Restriction Removed and Injury Updates from Kyle Shanahan

The San Francisco 49ers 34-7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in the preseason opener was followed by several positive updates on the injury front. For starters, the team did not pick up any new injuries during Sunday's contest and expects to have more of its players return to practice headed into the team's second week of the preseason slate.

"It was a bright spot of the week (not to lose anyone to injury versus the Raiders)," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "It's usually the No. 1 goal in these preseason games."

Press Pass

Say Cheese

49ers Prepare for Saturday Night Matchup Against the Broncos

View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares for their preseason matchup against the Denver Broncos.

TE Cameron Latu
1 / 30

TE Cameron Latu

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
2 / 30

S Tayler Hawkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
3 / 30

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
4 / 30

QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
5 / 30

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
6 / 30

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
7 / 30

DL Austin Bryant

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, QB Brandon Allen, QB Trey Lance
8 / 30

QB Brock Purdy, QB Brandon Allen, QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
9 / 30

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
10 / 30

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III, CB A.J. Parker
11 / 30

CB Samuel Womack III, CB A.J. Parker

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
12 / 30

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
13 / 30

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
14 / 30

S Tayler Hawkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Robert Beal Jr., TE Charlie Woerner
15 / 30

DL Robert Beal Jr., TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dee Winters
16 / 30

LB Dee Winters

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
17 / 30

QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
18 / 30

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
19 / 30

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
20 / 30

OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jeremy McNichols
21 / 30

RB Jeremy McNichols

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
22 / 30

QB Brandon Allen

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
23 / 30

WR Willie Snead IV

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Nate Brooks
24 / 30

CB Nate Brooks

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
25 / 30

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
26 / 30

QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
27 / 30

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
28 / 30

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
29 / 30

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
30 / 30

S Tayler Hawkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
✔️ Verified Faithful Join in the Fun at Training Camp

Check out a few of the 49ers famous fans who were spotted at training camp, presented by Levi's.

Natalie & The Aguilars
1 / 19

Natalie & The Aguilars

Hayley Hom/49ers
Da Locksmith
2 / 19
  1. Da Locksmith
Hayley Hom/49ers
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
3 / 19

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Ronnie2K, Sourdough Sam
4 / 19

Ronnie2K, Sourdough Sam

Hayley Hom/49ers
Stunnaman02
5 / 19
  1. Stunnaman02
Hayley Hom/49ers
Ronnie Banks
6 / 19

Ronnie Banks

Hayley Hom/49ers
Ruben Aguilar
7 / 19
  1. Ruben Aguilar
Hayley Hom/49ers
Ronnie2K
8 / 19

Ronnie2K

Hayley Hom/49ers
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
9 / 19

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Alumnus Alex Smith
10 / 19

49ers Alumnus Alex Smith

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Stunnaman02
11 / 19

Stunnaman02

Hayley Hom/49ers
Da Locksmith
12 / 19
  1. Da Locksmith
Hayley Hom/49ers
The Salguero Fam
13 / 19

The Salguero Fam

Hayley Hom/49ers
Vernon Kay & Tess Daly
14 / 19

Vernon Kay & Tess Daly

Hayley Hom/49ers
Ronnie2k, Sourdough Sam
15 / 19

Ronnie2k, Sourdough Sam

Hayley Hom/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dr. Harry Edwards
16 / 19

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dr. Harry Edwards

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
17 / 19

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Alumni Frank Gore and Alex Smith
18 / 19

49ers Alumni Frank Gore and Alex Smith

Kym Fortino/49ers
Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor
19 / 19

Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor

Hayley Hom/49ers
