Ways to Watch and Listen: San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos (Preseason Week 2)

Aug 17, 2023 at 01:30 PM

The San Francisco 49ers will continue their preseason slate at home against the Denver Broncos. The matchup is set to kick off at 5:30 pm PT on Saturday, August 19. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV: KPIX 5 and CW Bay Area

  • Broadcasters: Greg Papa (Play-by-Play), Tim Ryan (Color Analyst) and Vern Glenn (Sideline Reporter)

NFL+: Watch live local and preseason, primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays and more.

Game Pass International: Watch every game live and on-demand, plus RedZone and NFL Network.

For more ways to watch, click here.

HOW TO LISTEN

U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network

All 49ers preseason games can be heard on KGO (810-AM), The Bone (KSAN 107.7-FM) and the 49ers Radio Network. Bob Fitzgerald will be on the play-by-play. He currently calls NFL and college football games for Sports USA Radio and is the lead play-by-play announcer for the Golden State Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area. Former 49ers linebacker, Keena Turner, will be the color analyst. Turner played for San Francisco from 1980-90, and currently serves as the tea's vice president and senior advisor to the general manager. Joining Fitzgerald and Turner in the booth for the second year is former 49ers safety Donte Whitner. He currently works as an in-studio analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area and also serves as an analyst for their pre and post-game shows. Originally signed by the 49ers as a free agent prior to the 2011 season, he spent three years with the team and started all 47 games and eight postseason contests in which he appeared.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com/esp. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

ABOUT THE MATCHUP

Preseason Matchups: 40

Preseason Series Record: Broncos lead the series 22-18

First Preseason Meeting: August 23, 1968

Last Preseason Meeting: August 19, 2019

FOLLOW US

Stay connected with the 49ers by following along on each of the team's social media channels:

