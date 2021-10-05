Morning Report: Potential Week 5 Returns for Garoppolo, Williams

New and Notable

49ers Catch a Big Break With News on Jimmy Garoppolo, Trent Williams and Others

The San Francisco 49ers caught a massive break following their Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Things began to look rather grim postgame as head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed a number of players statuses were up in the air.

Most notably, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo played just two quarters of Sunday's contest after dealing with a calf injury that sidelined him for the entirety of the second half. The quarterback underwent an MRI on Monday as his injury was ruled a calf contusion. Per Shanahan, Garoppolo will be evaluated over the next several days and still has a chance to start in Week 5 as the team is set to face off against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.