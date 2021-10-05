Morning Report: Potential Week 5 Returns for Garoppolo, Williams

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, October 5.
New and Notable
49ers Catch a Big Break With News on Jimmy Garoppolo, Trent Williams and Others
The San Francisco 49ers caught a massive break following their Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Things began to look rather grim postgame as head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed a number of players statuses were up in the air.
Most notably, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo played just two quarters of Sunday's contest after dealing with a calf injury that sidelined him for the entirety of the second half. The quarterback underwent an MRI on Monday as his injury was ruled a calf contusion. Per Shanahan, Garoppolo will be evaluated over the next several days and still has a chance to start in Week 5 as the team is set to face off against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.
Roster Moves
The 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed CB Buster Skrine to a one-year deal. The team also opened the Injured Reserve practice windows for CB Davontae Harris and DL Maurice Hurst.
Skrine (5-9, 187) was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. Throughout his 10-year NFL career with the Browns (2011-14), New York Jets (2015-18) and Chicago Bears (2019-20), he has appeared in 151 games (92 starts) and registered 545 tackles, 85 passes defensed, nine interceptions, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 3.5 sacks.
49ers Foundation Celebrates First $1 Million Pledged Through Annual Giving Society
The 49ers Foundation is celebrating the first $1 million committed to the non-profit via their new annual giving program, the Red & Gold Society. Dedicated to acknowledging individuals, foundations, and corporate partners who make an exceptional commitment to educating and empowering Bay Area youth, the Red & Gold Society is believed to be the first annual giving society formed by a professional sports team.
Open to groups and individuals, the Red & Gold Society features three tiers of giving based on the monetary amount pledged: Founding Member, Gold Member, and Red Member. Tier and donor benefits vary depending on the amount pledged. All tiers receive recognition on a commemorative plaque at Levi's® Stadium, the Foundation's annual report, and website. Higher tiers receive additional benefits, which can be found at 49ers.com/redandgoldsociety.
Dura Derrota Divisional vs. Seahawks
San Francisco enfrentó a Seattle en su primer juego divisional de la temporada 2021. El inició del juego fue prometedor para los 49ers, sobre todo con un gran trabajo defensivo. Las primeras cinco posesiones de Seattle en el partido terminaron en despeje. La mala noticia fue que a la ofensiva San Francisco no pudo agregar una buena cantidad de puntos mientras tenía su defensa bajo control a Russell Wilson. Lee Mas >>>
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
1946-1949
Alyn Beals caught 14 touchdown passes in 1948, the most by any 49ers player in a single season until 1986 when the incomparable Jerry Rice recorded 15.
During the All-America Football Conference's four-year run, Beals led the league in touchdown receptions each season and was the AAFC's all-time leading scorer with 278 points. Remarkably, 26 percent of his 177 catches resulted in touchdowns (46).
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series on 49ers.com/museumstories.