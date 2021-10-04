49ers Foundation Celebrates First $1 Million Pledged Through Annual Giving Society

The 49ers Foundation is celebrating the first $1 million committed to the non-profit via their new annual giving program, the Red & Gold Society. Dedicated to acknowledging individuals, foundations, and corporate partners who make an exceptional commitment to educating and empowering Bay Area youth, the Red & Gold Society is believed to be the first annual giving society formed by a professional sports team.

Launched at this year's installment of the annual "Players for a Purpose" event in September, the Red & Gold Society provides added benefits for donors in appreciation of their generosity. The new membership initiative establishes a long-term funding mechanism for the 49ers Foundation that ensures the continuation of the organization's mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth.

This initial announcement was made with a launch video featuring 49ers Co-Chairman Dr. John York. Additionally, at Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, the inaugural members of the Red & Gold Society presented a check for $1 million, pledging the amount to the Foundation for years to come.

"We are very proud to be establishing what we understand to be the first-ever annual giving society driven by a professional sports team," said 49ers Co-Chairman Dr. John York. "The 49ers Foundation publicly unveiled the Red & Gold Society last month, and our inaugural class of members has committed more than $1 million to educating and empowering Bay Area youth. We are grateful for this group's commitment to the long-term sustainability of the 49ers Foundation's work in the community."

Open to groups and individuals, the Red & Gold Society features three tiers of giving based on the monetary amount pledged: Founding Member, Gold Member, and Red Member. Tier and donor benefits vary depending on the amount pledged. All tiers receive recognition on a commemorative plaque at Levi's® Stadium, the Foundation's annual report, and website. Higher tiers receive additional benefits, which can be found at 49ers.com/redandgoldsociety.

Now in their 30th Anniversary season, the Foundation launched this annual giving society to directly provide for the future of their community work; another 30 years of giving back to The Bay. This anniversary season is highlighted by reaching a total of $50 million raised and invested back into underserved local communities.