49ers Sign CB Buster Skrine; Open IR Practice Window for Two Players

Sep 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed CB Buster Skrine to a one-year deal. The team also opened the Injured Reserve practice windows for CB ﻿Davontae Harris﻿ and DL ﻿Maurice Hurst﻿.

Skrine (5-9, 187) was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. Throughout his 10-year NFL career with the Browns (2011-14), New York Jets (2015-18) and Chicago Bears (2019-20), he has appeared in 151 games (92 starts) and registered 545 tackles, 85 passes defensed, nine interceptions, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 3.5 sacks.

In 2020, Skrine appeared in 12 games (three starts) with Chicago and finished with 66 tackles, three passes defensed and one forced fumble. He was released by the Bears on March 17, 2021.

A 32-year-old native of Woodstock, GA, Skrine attended the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga (2007-10) where he appeared in 42 games (30 starts) and registered 155 tackles, 21 passes defensed, five interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

