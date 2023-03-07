Morning Report: PFF Names Brandon Aiyuk to Top 25 WRs of 2022

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, March 7th.
New and Notable
Brandon Aiyuk Lands on PFF's Top Wide Receivers List
With the 2022 NFL season coming to a close, national outlets have begun compiling lists of the best players, moments and stats from around the league.
(PFF) took into account every final offensive grade they formulated and created a list ranking their 25 best wide receivers from the 2022 NFL regular season and third-year San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk made the list.
Read More >>>
John Lynch Shares Five Personnel Updates Heading into Free Agency
With 25 players set to hit the open market at the start of the new league year, the San Francisco 49ers will look to replenish their roster via free agency and the NFL Draft. Monday marked the final day of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, one of the biggest off-season primers for that upcoming draft. During the week-long prospect evaluation process, general manager John Lynch shared insight into the team's positions of need, draft strategy, and projections for several current players set to become free agents on March 15. As it stands, the team has signed long snapper Taybor Pepper to a year three-year extension and tendered wide receiver Jauan Jennings who was an exclusive rights free agent.
Read More >>>