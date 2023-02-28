Presented by

49ers Sign Taybor Pepper to Three-Year Extension

Feb 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed LS Taybor Pepper to a three-year extension through the 2025 season. The team also tendered a one-year contract to exclusive rights free agent WR Jauan Jennings.

Pepper (6-4, 245) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on September 30, 2020, where he has appeared in 46 regular season games and six postseason contests and tallied two special teams tackles.

Pepper originally entered the NFL after signing with the Green Bay Packers to a Reserve/Future contract on January 27, 2017. He appeared in four games for Green bay in 2017 prior to being placed on the Injured Reserve List on November 3, 2017. He later signed a Reserve/Future contract with the New York Giants on December 31, 2018 and was waived by the Giants on August 31, 2019. Pepper signed with the Miami Dolphins on September 2, 2019, where he went on to appear in all 16 games for the Dolphins. He was waived by Miami on May 27, 2020.

A 28-year-old native of Saline, MI, Pepper attended Michigan State University where he played in all 54 games at long snapper and registered 10 tackles on special teams. His 54 games played for the Spartans were tied for the most among any player in school history.

Jennings (6-3, 212) was originally selected in the seventh round (217th overall) by the 49ers in the 2020 NFL draft. After spending his rookie season on the team's practice squad, Jennings has appeared in 32 games (five starts) and registered 59 receptions for 698 yards and six touchdowns in the two seasons since (2021-22). Jennings has also appeared in six postseason games with San Francisco where he's tallied 10 receptions for 110 yards.

A 25-year-old native of Murfreesboro, TN, Jennings attended the University of Tennessee where he appeared in all 50 games (30 starts) and registered 146 receptions for 2,153 yards and 18 touchdowns as well as 25 carries for 93 yards and one touchdown over his five-year collegiate career (2015-19).

