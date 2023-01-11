Morning Report:  NFL.com Releases Postseason Power Rankings

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, January 11th.
New and Notable
**Power Rankings: 49ers Enter the Wild Card Round as the No. 1 Team in the Postseason
**
The San Francisco 49ers clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC with their 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18, and in just four days time, they'll host the seventh seeded Seattle Seahawks for a Super Wild Card Weekend matchup. Despite finishing second in the conference seeding race, San Francisco enters the postseason as the team to beat according to the latest NFL power rankings.
Brock Purdy Nominated for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week
The San Francisco 49ers are riding the league's longest win streak (10 straight games) into Super Wild Card Weekend, and rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is on a tear of his own. The 49ers seventh-round draft selection (No. 262 overall) has been nominated for his fourth Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award for his performance in the team's 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
49ers Players Highlight Importance of Starting Playoffs with Home-Field Advantage
The stage is set and as the No. 2 seed in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's® Stadium for Super Wild Card Weekend.
Earning home-field advantage in the postseason was a significant advantage that head coach Kyle Shanahan stressed throughout the close of the regular season, and this Saturday the Faithful will have the opportunity to show up and show out for their team in the playoffs.
Brock Purdy Primed for Postseason Run; 49ers Open Up Seahawks Week
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has proven a lot in his six appearances for the San Francisco 49ers.
The 49ers seventh-round draft pick got the nod in Week 13 after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a fractured foot. Since taking over, he's reached historic levels of production for his team and remains undefeated through five starts, a feat no other franchise quarterback has accomplished to date.