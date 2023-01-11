Brock Purdy Nominated for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

The San Francisco 49ers are riding the league's longest win streak (10 straight games) into Super Wild Card Weekend, and rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is on a tear of his own. The 49ers seventh-round draft selection (No. 262 overall) has been nominated for his fourth Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award for his performance in the team's 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Purdy connected on 15-of-20 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns in San Francisco's regular season finale, earning him a 141.3 passer rating on the day. He remains undefeated in his six appearances of 2022 and has now recorded four games with 100+ passer ratings. Purdy's production has eclipsed both franchise and league records along the way, becoming the team's rookie passing touchdowns leader (13 touchdowns). The 49ers QB1 is also the only signal caller since 1950 to win his first five starts and throw two-or-more touchdown passes in each of those starts.

"He's playing consistent. He's making some good decisions with the ball, has avoided some bad turnovers, and he's done a good job getting some good players the ball who've done a good job making some plays," head coach Kyle Shanahan said following Sunday's contest. "He's hung in there on third down, made some key throws. It was nice to get our run game going too. I thought the guys played really well."

