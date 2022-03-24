Morning Report: NFL.com Puts 49ers at No. 6 on Latest Power Rankings

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
49ers Just Outside Top 5 in Latest NFL Power Rankings
The San Francisco 49ers might not have had the flashiest offseason so far in regard to blockbuster moves and jaw-dropping acquisitions, but that hasn't changed the national tone surrounding the team that came less than a quarter away from making their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons.
In NFL.com's first series of power rankings following the start of the new league year, the 49ers are sitting comfortably at No. 6 with several cornerstones in place and a heap of draft picks to help fortify its roster.
Free Agent Facts: Safety George Odum
Odum joined the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 as an undrafted rookie. In four years with Indianapolis, Odum thrived as a key special teams player.
"Being in a smaller college, I had to put up a lot of stats," Odum said. "When I first got (to the NFL) it was smoke and mirrors … the game is more mental. I've improved my mental and everything else. Now, it's about concentrating more and learning my main tasks, seeing what I can improve on."
Roster Moves
The 49ers announced on Wednesday that they have re-signed DL Jordan Willis to a one-year deal.
The 49ers originally acquired Willis (6-4, 270) in a trade with the New York Jets on October 27, 2020. Over the last two seasons with San Francisco, he has appeared in 17 games and tallied 28 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble in addition to three postseason appearances where he added four tackles. In 2021, Willis finished with 15 tackles, a career-high 3.0 sacks and one forced fumble in 10 games played and also recorded a blocked punt in San Francisco's NFC Divisional win against the Green Bay Packers on special teams.
Periodo de Agencia Libre 49ers 2022
Despues de que San Francisco 49ers iniciaran una temporada 2021 en la nota baja, los 49ers se levantaron en la última recta y llegaron al campeonato de conferencia NFC con Jimmy Garoppolo en las riendas. No se sabe aún con certeza que pasará con Garoppolo para este 2022, aunque profundidad en esa posición es algo que no preocupa tanto ya que está Trey Lance, quien fue el primer seleccionado de la primera ronda por San Francisco en el pasado NFL Draft. En las otras posiciones es otra historia y se han estado agregando piezas a la plantilla. Enseguida un resumen de lo que ha transcurrido en lo que va de la agencia libre 2022.
Say Cheese
