49ers Re-Sign DL Jordan Willis

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday that they have re-signed DL Jordan Willis to a one-year deal.

The 49ers originally acquired Willis (6-4, 270) in a trade with the New York Jets on October 27, 2020. Over the last two seasons with San Francisco, he has appeared in 17 games and tallied 28 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble in addition to three postseason appearances where he added four tackles. In 2021, Willis finished with 15 tackles, a career-high 3.0 sacks and one forced fumble in 10 games played and also recorded a blocked punt in San Francisco's NFC Divisional win against the Green Bay Packers on special teams.

Willis was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. During his five-year career with the Bengals (2017-19), Jets (2019-20) and 49ers, he has appeared in 60 games (two starts) and registered 80 tackles, 8.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and one pass defensed.