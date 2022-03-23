49ers Just Outside Top 5 in Latest NFL Power Rankings

The San Francisco 49ers might not have had the flashiest offseason so far in regard to blockbuster moves and jaw-dropping acquisitions, but that hasn't changed the national tone surrounding the team that came less than a quarter away from making their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons.

In NFL.com's first series of power rankings following the start of the new league year, the 49ers are sitting comfortably at No. 6 with several cornerstones in place and a heap of draft picks to help fortify its roster.

"Jimmy G is still hanging around. The 49ers are likely to turn the keys of the offense to 2021 third-overall pick Trey Lance, but Garoppolo remains on the roster nearly a week into the new league year," Around the NFL writer Dan Hanzus wrote in his ranking. "Has Jimmy's shoulder surgery affected the market? It's hard to say, but GM John Lynch knows he remains in good position: Garoppolo is a proven entity under center, and there are a host of teams in the market for a passer in a year when the incoming draft class at quarterback is thought to be far less promising than we've become accustomed to. Patience is the order of the day."

Despite the questions at the quarterback position, San Francisco managed to add depth in a number of places across the roster, including key spots on special teams. Since the start of free agency, the 49ers signed wide receiver ﻿Ray-Ray McCloud﻿, who led the NFL in punt return yards in 2021, and safety ﻿George Odum﻿, who was named first-team All-Pro and Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL Team in 2020.

Additionally, the 49ers fortified their defense adding presumed starter at cornerback in former Kansas City Chiefs defensive back ﻿Charvarius Ward﻿ along with the signings of defensive tackle ﻿Hassan Ridgeway﻿ and linebacker ﻿Oren Burks﻿.

As for the rest of the NFC West, the 49ers sit four spots behind the Los Angeles Rams (2), while the Arizona Cardinals are ranked 17th and the Seattle Seahawks at 24.