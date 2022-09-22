Powered By

Morning Report: New Roster Changes Ahead of Week 3

Sep 22, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, September 22nd.

New and Notable

49ers Place Trey Lance on IR; Sign QB and RB to the Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have promoted RB Marlon Mack to the active roster from the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed QB Trey Lance on the Injured Reserve List. The team also signed QB Kurt Benkert and RB Tevin Coleman to the team's practice squad and released CB Kary Vincent Jr.

Shanahan Rules Lance Out for 2022 Season; 49ers Week 3 Injury Updates

The San Francisco 49ers officially placed quarterback Trey Lance on the Injured Reserve list to allow the team to make some necessary personnel changes ahead of their primetime Week 3 matchup with the Denver Broncos. The move comes three days after No. 5 fractured his ankle in the first quarter of the 49ers 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's® Stadium.

On Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan also reiterated the outlook for his sophomore quarterback's return from injury, ruling him out for the remainder of the 2022 season.

This Day in The Bay

September 22, 1985

On this day, 49ers linebacker Milt McColl returned a fumble 28 yards to score his only career touchdown in the 49ers 34-10 win over the Los Angeles Raiders at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

In the Community

Off the Field: 49ers Players Uplift and Inspire Bay Area Youth at RYSE 🌟

Just before the San Francisco 49ers kicked off the 2022 regular season, offensive lineman Spencer Burford and linebackers Azeez Al-Shaair and Marcelino McCrary-Ball took a trip to visit the youth from the Richmond community at RYSE, Inc.

RYSE, Inc. is a youth center serving the Richmond/West Contra Costa area that was founded in 2008. The organization supports youth ages 13 to 21, including those in and out of school, LGBTQ, homeless, undocumented, foster- and justice-system involved children and young adults.

