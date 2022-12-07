Powered By

Morning Report: New Power Ranking for the 49ers

Dec 07, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, December 7th.

New and Notable

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Remain in the Top 10

When you think of battle-tested teams in 2022, the San Francisco 49ers should come to mind. For the second time this season, the team lost their starting quarterback to a season-ending injury, and both times, head coach Kyle Shanahan's resilient squad found a way to secure the win in the same contest. After quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down in the first quarter, all three phases rallied to put up another 30 points on the way to a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Nick Bosa Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa is kicking off the month of December the same way he closed out last month - with a nod from the league for his dominant play.

On Wednesday, just one week after earning NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors for November, the NFL announced that Bosa has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 13. The accolade should come as no surprise following his performance against the Miami Dolphins in which he notched 3.0 sacks, a forced fumble and four quarterback hits.

Arik Armstead Named 49ers Nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year

The San Francisco 49ers announced DL Arik Armstead as their 2022 nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award presented by Nationwide, marking his third consecutive nomination. Considered one of the NFL's most prestigious awards, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

5 Things to Know: Arik Armstead

Arik Armstead is entering his eighth season with the San Francisco 49ers since being drafted in the first round by the team in 2015.

Last season, Armstead notched a career-high 63 total tackles after moving to a primarily interior role on the defensive line. In fact, Pro Football Focus listed Armstead as an "Underrated Veteran" on their 2022 edge rusher rankings.

49ers Sign Quarterback Josh Johnson

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed QB Josh Johnson to a one-year deal.

Johnson (6-3, 205) was originally drafted in the fifth round (160th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Throughout his career with the Buccaneers (2009-11), Cleveland Browns (2012), Cincinnati Bengals (2013), 49ers (2014, 2020-21), New York Jets (2015, 2021), Indianapolis Colts (2015), Buffalo Bills (2015), Baltimore Ravens (2016, 2021), New York Giants (2017), Houston Texans (2017), Washington Football Team (2018), Detroit Lions (2019) and Denver Broncos (2021), he has appeared in 37 games (nine starts) and completed 205 of 353 pass attempts for 2,270 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's also recorded 76 rushes for 422 yards (5.6 average) and one touchdown on the ground.

Students Surprise Armstead as 49ers Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

Bay Area students surprised Arik Armstead with his third Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination, presented by Nationwide.

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

Armstead Surprised by Students as 49ers Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee
Armstead Surprised by Students as 49ers Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

Armstead Surprised by Students as 49ers Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee
Armstead Surprised by Students as 49ers Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

Armstead Surprised by Students as 49ers Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee
Armstead Surprised by Students as 49ers Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

Armstead Surprised by Students as 49ers Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee
Armstead Surprised by Students as 49ers Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

Armstead Surprised by Students as 49ers Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee
Armstead Surprised by Students as 49ers Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

Armstead Surprised by Students as 49ers Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee
Armstead Surprised by Students as 49ers Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

Armstead Surprised by Students as 49ers Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee
Armstead Surprised by Students as 49ers Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

Armstead Surprised by Students as 49ers Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee
Armstead Surprised by Students as 49ers Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

Armstead Surprised by Students as 49ers Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee
Armstead Surprised by Students as 49ers Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

Armstead Surprised by Students as 49ers Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee
Armstead Surprised by Students as 49ers Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

Arik Armstead Reads to Students to Promote Diversity and Inclusion

Through 49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront, 4,750 elementary school students in Santa Clara Unified received a copy of The Name Jar and participated in a live reading and discussion of the book with Arik Armstead.

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront
49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront

49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront
49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront

Sourdough Sam
Sourdough Sam

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront
49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront

Sourdough Sam
Sourdough Sam

49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront
49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

Sourdough Sam
Sourdough Sam

49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront
49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront

49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront
49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront
49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront

Sourdough Sam
Sourdough Sam

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront
49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront

Sourdough Sam
Sourdough Sam

49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront
49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront

Sourdough Sam
Sourdough Sam

49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront
49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront

49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront
49ers Read for Justice presented by Newfront

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

Looks of the Game: Dolphins vs. 49ers (Week 13)

Check out some of the players' best fits from the team's matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

LB Azeez Al-Shaair
LB Azeez Al-Shaair

D
DL Charles Omenihu

S George Odum
S George Odum

T Mike McGlinchey
T Mike McGlinchey

WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

LB Oren Burks
LB Oren Burks

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

LS Taybor Pepper
LS Taybor Pepper

DL Samson Ebukam
DL Samson Ebukam

LB Dre Greenlaw
LB Dre Greenlaw

T Trent Williams
T Trent Williams

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

Los Faithful Llegan con Todo al Levi's® Stadium Contra los Dolphins

Mira las fotos de los Fieles de los 49ers durante el partido de Semana 13 contra los Miami Dolphins en el Levi's® Stadium, presentado por Intel.

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

