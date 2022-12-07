Morning Report: New Power Ranking for the 49ers

New and Notable

When you think of battle-tested teams in 2022, the San Francisco 49ers should come to mind. For the second time this season, the team lost their starting quarterback to a season-ending injury, and both times, head coach Kyle Shanahan's resilient squad found a way to secure the win in the same contest. After quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down in the first quarter, all three phases rallied to put up another 30 points on the way to a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.