Morning Report: New Power Ranking for the 49ers

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Remain in the Top 10
When you think of battle-tested teams in 2022, the San Francisco 49ers should come to mind. For the second time this season, the team lost their starting quarterback to a season-ending injury, and both times, head coach Kyle Shanahan's resilient squad found a way to secure the win in the same contest. After quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down in the first quarter, all three phases rallied to put up another 30 points on the way to a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Nick Bosa Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa is kicking off the month of December the same way he closed out last month - with a nod from the league for his dominant play.
On Wednesday, just one week after earning NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors for November, the NFL announced that Bosa has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 13. The accolade should come as no surprise following his performance against the Miami Dolphins in which he notched 3.0 sacks, a forced fumble and four quarterback hits.
Arik Armstead Named 49ers Nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year
The San Francisco 49ers announced DL Arik Armstead as their 2022 nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award presented by Nationwide, marking his third consecutive nomination. Considered one of the NFL's most prestigious awards, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.
5 Things to Know: Arik Armstead
Arik Armstead is entering his eighth season with the San Francisco 49ers since being drafted in the first round by the team in 2015.
Last season, Armstead notched a career-high 63 total tackles after moving to a primarily interior role on the defensive line. In fact, Pro Football Focus listed Armstead as an "Underrated Veteran" on their 2022 edge rusher rankings.
49ers Sign Quarterback Josh Johnson
The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed QB Josh Johnson to a one-year deal.
Johnson (6-3, 205) was originally drafted in the fifth round (160th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Throughout his career with the Buccaneers (2009-11), Cleveland Browns (2012), Cincinnati Bengals (2013), 49ers (2014, 2020-21), New York Jets (2015, 2021), Indianapolis Colts (2015), Buffalo Bills (2015), Baltimore Ravens (2016, 2021), New York Giants (2017), Houston Texans (2017), Washington Football Team (2018), Detroit Lions (2019) and Denver Broncos (2021), he has appeared in 37 games (nine starts) and completed 205 of 353 pass attempts for 2,270 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's also recorded 76 rushes for 422 yards (5.6 average) and one touchdown on the ground.
