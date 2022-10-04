Powered By

Morning Report: Monday Night Win!

Oct 04, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, October 4th.

New and Notable

What the 49ers Had to Say Following SF's 'MNF' Victory

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-9 in primetime at Levi's® Stadium for "Monday Night Football." Here's what the team had to say following the Week 4 divisional matchup:

Read More >>>

7 Takeaways from the 49ers 'Monday Night Football' Matchup vs. the Rams

The San Francisco 49ers 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams keeps them perfect in NFC West play and extends their regular season win streak over LA to seven games. Monday night's win was dominated by the defense who gave up just nine points to the reigning Super Bowl Champs but also saw impressive contributions from the offense and special teams.

Read More >>>

49ers Sack Matt Stafford Four Times in the First Half

The San Francisco 49ers defense was on display in the first half of the team's "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The team recorded four sacks of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for a total loss of 39 yards.

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Week 4)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's® Stadium.

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
1 / 47

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
2 / 47

DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw
3 / 47

LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
4 / 47

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
5 / 47

DL Samson Ebukam

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
6 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
7 / 47

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
8 / 47

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
9 / 47

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
10 / 47

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Ben/49ers
49ers Offense
11 / 47

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
12 / 47

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
13 / 47

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
14 / 47

DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
15 / 47

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
16 / 47

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
17 / 47

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
18 / 47

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
19 / 47

OL Jake Brendel, RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
21 / 47

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Special Teams
22 / 47

49ers Special Teams

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner
23 / 47

LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
24 / 47

49ers Defense

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
25 / 47

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
26 / 47

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
27 / 47

OL Jake Brendel, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
28 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
29 / 47

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
30 / 47

K Robbie Gould

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
31 / 47

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
32 / 47

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
33 / 47

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
34 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
35 / 47

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
36 / 47

49ers Offense

Ben Warden/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
37 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
38 / 47

DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
39 / 47

DL Charles Omenihu

Ben Warden/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
40 / 47

DL Kevin Givens

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
41 / 47

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
42 / 47

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
43 / 47

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
44 / 47

K Robbie Gould

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
45 / 47

DL Charles Omenihu

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, OL Spencer Burford, OL Jake Brendel
46 / 47

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, OL Spencer Burford, OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
47 / 47

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
Pregame Snaps: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 4) 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's® Stadium.

WR Brandon Aiyuk
1 / 24

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
2 / 24

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
3 / 24

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
4 / 24

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
5 / 24

CB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
6 / 24

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
7 / 24

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
8 / 24

DL Charles Omenihu

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
9 / 24

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
10 / 24

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
11 / 24

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
12 / 24

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Ben/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
13 / 24

T Mike McGlinchey

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
14 / 24

S Talanoa Hufanga

Ben/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
15 / 24

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
16 / 24

WR Jauan Jennings

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
17 / 24

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
18 / 24

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, 49ers Faithful
19 / 24

DL Nick Bosa, 49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
20 / 24

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
21 / 24

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Deebo Samuel
22 / 24

S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
23 / 24

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
24 / 24

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Press Pass

This Day in The Bay

October 4, 1981

On this day, 49ers safety Dwight Hicks returned a Washington Redskins fumble for an 80-yard touchdown and also returned an intercepted pass for a 32-yard score as the 49ers defeated Washington 30-17.

Read More >>>

