Morning Report: Monday Night Win!

What the 49ers Had to Say Following SF's 'MNF' Victory
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-9 in primetime at Levi's® Stadium for "Monday Night Football." Here's what the team had to say following the Week 4 divisional matchup:
7 Takeaways from the 49ers 'Monday Night Football' Matchup vs. the Rams
The San Francisco 49ers 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams keeps them perfect in NFC West play and extends their regular season win streak over LA to seven games. Monday night's win was dominated by the defense who gave up just nine points to the reigning Super Bowl Champs but also saw impressive contributions from the offense and special teams.
49ers Sack Matt Stafford Four Times in the First Half
The San Francisco 49ers defense was on display in the first half of the team's "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The team recorded four sacks of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for a total loss of 39 yards.
October 4, 1981
On this day, 49ers safety Dwight Hicks returned a Washington Redskins fumble for an 80-yard touchdown and also returned an intercepted pass for a 32-yard score as the 49ers defeated Washington 30-17.