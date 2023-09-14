Powered By

Morning Report: McCaffrey, Aiyuk Land NFL Week 1 Awards

Sep 14, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, September 14th.

New and Notable

Brandon Aiyuk Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was a force in the San Francisco 49ers season opener, catching two touchdown passes in the team's 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The third-year pro caught all eight passes thrown his way and racked up a career-high 129 yards and two scores on the day. Aiyuk also played a critical role in the team's rushing attack, delivering a key open field block on Christian McCaffrey﻿'s 65-yard touchdown run. As a result, he has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Christian McCaffrey Wins Fedex Ground Player of Week 1

The San Francisco 49ers put together a unified performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers to lock down a 30-7 win in their regular season opener. All three phases made splash plays including San Francisco's offense, who racked up 188 rushing yards, a majority of which were netted by do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey﻿. As a result, he has been voted as the Fedex Ground Player of Week 1.

Shanahan Talks Rams Familiarity, Game Planning for Stafford and Donald

The next chapter of the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams rivalry will be written on Sunday in the teams' first meeting of the year. The red and gold are riding an eight-game regular season win streak headed into their Week 2 matchup while the Rams had the San Francisco's number in the 2022 NFC Championship Game. Late season encounters between these two clubs typically are high stakes and extremely competitive.

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Surge to the Top Following #SFvsPIT

The San Francisco 49ers have been positioned as a top five team throughout the entirety of the offseason, and following their 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the team put the entire league on notice. San Francisco charges ahead into Week 2 as the No. 1 ranked team across multiple national outlets.

Off the Field: Bay Area Teams Share Good Luck Messages in Season Opener 📲

The San Francisco 49ers kicked off the 2023 season on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers and made headlines for their dominant win. The team put together a unified performance and sealed Week 1 with a 30-7 victory, setting the tone for the rest of the season and catching the attention of national media. Sports Illustrated called the 49ers "the best team in the league" following the season-opening win.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers Players Put in the Work Ahead of Week 2 Against the Rams

View the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as players prepared for their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

2023 San Francisco 49ers
1 / 30

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
2 / 30

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens, DT Javon Kinlaw
3 / 30

DL Kevin Givens, DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
4 / 30

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
5 / 30

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Christian McCaffrey
6 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Shemar Jean-Charles
7 / 30

CB Shemar Jean-Charles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
8 / 30

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks, LB Curtis Robinson, CB Isaiah Oliver
9 / 30

LB Oren Burks, LB Curtis Robinson, CB Isaiah Oliver

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
10 / 30

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
11 / 30

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
12 / 30

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
13 / 30

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
14 / 30

LB Dee Winters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
15 / 30

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
16 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
17 / 30

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
18 / 30

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
19 / 30

CB Samuel Womack III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
20 / 30

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
21 / 30

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
22 / 30

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, WR Willie Snead IV
23 / 30

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, WR Willie Snead IV

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
24 / 30

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
25 / 30

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
26 / 30

QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
27 / 30

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
28 / 30

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
29 / 30

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
30 / 30

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising