Morning Report: McCaffrey, Aiyuk Land NFL Week 1 Awards

Brandon Aiyuk Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was a force in the San Francisco 49ers season opener, catching two touchdown passes in the team's 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The third-year pro caught all eight passes thrown his way and racked up a career-high 129 yards and two scores on the day. Aiyuk also played a critical role in the team's rushing attack, delivering a key open field block on Christian McCaffrey's 65-yard touchdown run. As a result, he has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
Christian McCaffrey Wins Fedex Ground Player of Week 1
The San Francisco 49ers put together a unified performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers to lock down a 30-7 win in their regular season opener. All three phases made splash plays including San Francisco's offense, who racked up 188 rushing yards, a majority of which were netted by do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey. As a result, he has been voted as the Fedex Ground Player of Week 1.
Shanahan Talks Rams Familiarity, Game Planning for Stafford and Donald
The next chapter of the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams rivalry will be written on Sunday in the teams' first meeting of the year. The red and gold are riding an eight-game regular season win streak headed into their Week 2 matchup while the Rams had the San Francisco's number in the 2022 NFC Championship Game. Late season encounters between these two clubs typically are high stakes and extremely competitive.
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Surge to the Top Following #SFvsPIT
The San Francisco 49ers have been positioned as a top five team throughout the entirety of the offseason, and following their 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the team put the entire league on notice. San Francisco charges ahead into Week 2 as the No. 1 ranked team across multiple national outlets.
Off the Field: Bay Area Teams Share Good Luck Messages in Season Opener 📲
The San Francisco 49ers kicked off the 2023 season on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers and made headlines for their dominant win. The team put together a unified performance and sealed Week 1 with a 30-7 victory, setting the tone for the rest of the season and catching the attention of national media. Sports Illustrated called the 49ers "the best team in the league" following the season-opening win.
