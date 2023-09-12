Off the Field: Bay Area Teams Share Good Luck Messages in Season Opener 📲

The San Francisco 49ers kicked off the 2023 season on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers and made headlines for their dominant win. The team put together a unified performance and sealed Week 1 with a 30-7 victory, setting the tone for the rest of the season and catching the attention of national media. Sports Illustrated called the 49ers "the best team in the league" following the season-opening win.
"We'll let this season play out, but it definitely feels good to be 1-0," wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk said following the Week 1 contest. "Everybody is excited to come out here and play football again."
Ahead of the team's first game of the season, the San Jose Earthquakes, San Jose Sharks, San Francisco Giants, Oakland A's and Golden State Warriors all showed their support for their local football team.