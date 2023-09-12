Off the Field: Bay Area Teams Share Good Luck Messages in Season Opener 📲

The San Francisco 49ers kicked off the 2023 season on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers and made headlines for their dominant win. The team put together a unified performance and sealed Week 1 with a 30-7 victory, setting the tone for the rest of the season and catching the attention of national media. Sports Illustrated called the 49ers "the best team in the league" following the season-opening win.

"We'll let this season play out, but it definitely feels good to be 1-0," wide receiver ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ said following the Week 1 contest. "Everybody is excited to come out here and play football again."