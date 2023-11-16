Morning Report: Learn More About Brock Purdy's Journey to the NFL🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, November 16th.
New and Notable
Nick Bosa Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa is your NFC Defensive Player of the Week after lighting up the stat sheet in Week 10. The reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year had 1.5 sacks, a batted pass, forced fumble, fumble recovery and three total tackles in the 49ers 34-3 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
From Childhood Dreams to NFL Reality: Brock Purdy's Journey Unveiled
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy knew who he was from a very early age.
He grew up surrounded by sports with his father's background as a professional baseball player. Shawn, Purdy's father, was first drafted in the minor leagues in 1987 by the Pittsburgh Pirates. As a young athlete, Purdy had the option to follow in his father's footsteps.
McKivitz Makes Strides; Shanahan Goes In-Depth on Buccaneers Defense
The San Francisco 49ers offensive line may have avoided the worst with right tackle Colton McKivitz (ankle/knee), who was added to the team's injury list on Monday. The fourth-year pro was on hand for Wednesday's practice and participated in a limited capacity. He was injured in San Francisco's Week 10 matchup after getting his ankle rolled up on. While the team has contingency plans in place for the position, having McKivitz at practice in any capacity is a positive sign for his Week 11 availability.
Power Rankings: 49ers Back in the Top 5 Following 34-3 Win Over Jaguars
The San Francisco 49ers got back on track in a big way in Week 10, limiting one of the hottest teams in the AFC to just three points while scoring 30-plus on them. The 49ers 34-3 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars also keeps them at the top of the division standings as the team makes a run for the NFC crown in the second half.
🏈 Injury Report
Check Out the Team's Injury Report Heading into Week 11
📽 What to Watch
📸 Say Cheese
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.