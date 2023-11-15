Nick Bosa Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa is your NFC Defensive Player of the Week after lighting up the stat sheet in Week 10. The reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year had 1.5 sacks, a batted pass, forced fumble, fumble recovery and three total tackles in the 49ers 34-3 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bosa led the way, along with fellow lineman Javon Hargrave (1.5 sacks), in a disruptive outing for the 49ers D-line that resulted in 5.0 sacks and a forced fumble to accompany three additional turnovers by the defense. No play demonstrates the marriage between the pass rush and coverage better than Bosa's quarterback hit and subsequent misfire by Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence landing into the hands of safety Talanoa Hufanga for an interception in the third quarter.