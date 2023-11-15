From Childhood Dreams to NFL Reality: Brock Purdy's Journey Unveiled

Purdy didn't let go of the dream he had when he was just five years old. He was steadfast on his passion for football, from junior high all the way to the pros.

"When you have kids you always ask them what they want to be when they grow up," Purdy's mother, Carrie, said on the Sports Spectrum podcast. "You know, pharmacist, doctor or whatever. At five years old, I asked Brock 'what are you going to be?' It was football player. In junior high, 'Brock, you got a backup plan?' And it was, 'I'm gonna be a football player, mom.' In college, Brock said, 'I'm going to school for business, but I'm going to be a football player.'

"He never, ever wavered from playing in the NFL, ever."

Life came full circle for Purdy on December 4, 2022, when the 49ers played the Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium and he took over as the starting quarterback for San Francisco. Starting the season as the team's third-string QB, stepping in to face his family's favorite team with Dan Marino in attendance added a surreal touch to the moment.