Morning Report: Laken Tomlinson and George Kittle Shout Out Teammates for the Pro Bowl

What Do Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel Statuses Mean for 49ers Fantasy Outlook vs. Bengals

Jimmy Garoppolo had a productive game (aside from two ugly picks) last week despite missing Deebo Samuel﻿, and his 8.5 YPA ranks second in the NFL this season. Jimmy G can be considered a top-15 fantasy QB this week in a matchup that could call for more passing than usual with so many injuries to San Francisco's running backs. The Bengals rank 29th in defensive DVOA on passes over the middle of the field, where Garoppolo works almost exclusively. He's a sneaky fantasy start in a matchup with one of this week's highest totals (49 points).