Morning Report: Laken Tomlinson and George Kittle Shout Out Teammates for the Pro Bowl

Dec 10, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday December 10.

New and Notable

Unscripted: ﻿George Kittle﻿ and ﻿Laken Tomlinson﻿

The duo joined the Unscripted Podcast, presented by Microsoft Surface, to discuss their gameday routines, the 49ers upcoming matchup in Cincinnati and share which underrated 49ers deserve to be voted into the Pro Bowl. Vote your favorite 49ers players into the Pro Bowl at nfl.com/pro-bowl/ballot/.

Watch to the full video below and subscribe on the Apple Podcasts and Spotify for more episodes.

How Can the 49ers Right Their Wrongs vs. Bengals

Week 14 features two teams who are looking to bounce back following disappointing outings and remain relevant in postseason conversations. The NFC seventh-seed San Francisco 49ers are set to hit the road to take on the AFC sixth-seed Cincinnati Bengals in a game that could have plenty of implications on where each team stands heading into the final stretch of the season.

This week, 49ers.com is previewing Sunday's contest with Bengals beat reporter Kelsey Conway of Enquirer Sports. Here are this week's Four Downs:

  • 1st Down: What Went Wrong in Week 13?
  • 2nd Down: An Underrated Player Who Could be Key in Week 14
  • 3rd Down: Area of Concern Heading into Sunday
  • 4th Down: Biggest Strength Heading into Week 14

Read More >>>

What Do Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel Statuses Mean for 49ers Fantasy Outlook vs. Bengals

Jimmy Garoppolo had a productive game (aside from two ugly picks) last week despite missing Deebo Samuel﻿, and his 8.5 YPA ranks second in the NFL this season. Jimmy G can be considered a top-15 fantasy QB this week in a matchup that could call for more passing than usual with so many injuries to San Francisco's running backs. The Bengals rank 29th in defensive DVOA on passes over the middle of the field, where Garoppolo works almost exclusively. He's a sneaky fantasy start in a matchup with one of this week's highest totals (49 points).

George Kittle was fantasy's top scoring player last week and has a strong argument to be ranked as the No. 1 tight end in Week 14. He's seeing more red zone work than ever, having already matched his career high with five touchdowns over just nine games this year. Kittle ranks fourth among all pass catchers in yards per route run since 2020 and figures to be busy Sunday with Samuel and Elijah Mitchell battling injuries.

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

49ers Players Hit the Practice Field to Prepare for the Bengals

49ers players got back on the field at the SAP Performance Facility to start preparations for the team's Week 14 matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

CB Ambry Thomas
1 / 41

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
2 / 41

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
3 / 41

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
4 / 41

WR Trent Sherfield

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
5 / 41

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
6 / 41

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
7 / 41

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
8 / 41

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Tyrell Adams
9 / 41

LB Tyrell Adams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jordan Matthews
10 / 41

TE Jordan Matthews

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
11 / 41

DL D.J. Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
12 / 41

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Kai Nacua
13 / 41

S Kai Nacua

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
14 / 41

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
15 / 41

OL Laken Tomlinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kentavius Street
16 / 41

DL Kentavius Street

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
17 / 41

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
18 / 41

DL Charles Omenihu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
19 / 41

OL Laken Tomlinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Marcell Harris
20 / 41

LB Marcell Harris

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill, OL Laken Tomlinson
21 / 41

OL Daniel Brunskill, OL Laken Tomlinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
22 / 41

DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Corbin Kaufusi
23 / 41

OL Corbin Kaufusi

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
24 / 41

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
25 / 41

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Tanner Hudson
26 / 41

TE Tanner Hudson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Marcell Harris
27 / 41

LB Marcell Harris

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
28 / 41

DL D.J. Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
29 / 41

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
G Jon Halapio
30 / 41

G Jon Halapio

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
31 / 41

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
32 / 41

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Josh Hokit
33 / 41

FB Josh Hokit

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
34 / 41

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Jordan Willis
35 / 41

DL Jordan Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
36 / 41

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
37 / 41

WR Trent Sherfield

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
38 / 41

DL Kevin Givens

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz, OL Corbin Kaufusi
39 / 41

OL Colton McKivitz, OL Corbin Kaufusi

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
40 / 41

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
41 / 41

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
75 for 75

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.

--

1988 Postseason

After the 49ers dramatic last-minute victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII, the 49ers were invited to Washington D.C. for a White House reception with President George Bush. 

Club management realized that White House protocol suggested the team present the Commander in Chief with a gift commemorating the event. To do so, they prepared a specially designed red and gold 49ers jacket for President Bush emblazoned with the name "George" and "World Champions." 

Read more about behind the scenes Super Bowl story >>>

Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.

