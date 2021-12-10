Morning Report: Laken Tomlinson and George Kittle Shout Out Teammates for the Pro Bowl

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday December 10.
New and Notable
Unscripted: George Kittle and Laken Tomlinson
The duo joined the Unscripted Podcast, presented by Microsoft Surface, to discuss their gameday routines, the 49ers upcoming matchup in Cincinnati and share which underrated 49ers deserve to be voted into the Pro Bowl. Vote your favorite 49ers players into the Pro Bowl at nfl.com/pro-bowl/ballot/.
How Can the 49ers Right Their Wrongs vs. Bengals
Week 14 features two teams who are looking to bounce back following disappointing outings and remain relevant in postseason conversations. The NFC seventh-seed San Francisco 49ers are set to hit the road to take on the AFC sixth-seed Cincinnati Bengals in a game that could have plenty of implications on where each team stands heading into the final stretch of the season.
This week, 49ers.com is previewing Sunday's contest with Bengals beat reporter Kelsey Conway of Enquirer Sports. Here are this week's Four Downs:
- 1st Down: What Went Wrong in Week 13?
- 2nd Down: An Underrated Player Who Could be Key in Week 14
- 3rd Down: Area of Concern Heading into Sunday
- 4th Down: Biggest Strength Heading into Week 14
What Do Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel Statuses Mean for 49ers Fantasy Outlook vs. Bengals
Jimmy Garoppolo had a productive game (aside from two ugly picks) last week despite missing Deebo Samuel, and his 8.5 YPA ranks second in the NFL this season. Jimmy G can be considered a top-15 fantasy QB this week in a matchup that could call for more passing than usual with so many injuries to San Francisco's running backs. The Bengals rank 29th in defensive DVOA on passes over the middle of the field, where Garoppolo works almost exclusively. He's a sneaky fantasy start in a matchup with one of this week's highest totals (49 points).
George Kittle was fantasy's top scoring player last week and has a strong argument to be ranked as the No. 1 tight end in Week 14. He's seeing more red zone work than ever, having already matched his career high with five touchdowns over just nine games this year. Kittle ranks fourth among all pass catchers in yards per route run since 2020 and figures to be busy Sunday with Samuel and Elijah Mitchell battling injuries.
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
1988 Postseason
After the 49ers dramatic last-minute victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII, the 49ers were invited to Washington D.C. for a White House reception with President George Bush.
Club management realized that White House protocol suggested the team present the Commander in Chief with a gift commemorating the event. To do so, they prepared a specially designed red and gold 49ers jacket for President Bush emblazoned with the name "George" and "World Champions."
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.